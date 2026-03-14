Robotic Knee Replacement: 5 expert tips to prepare for surgery and recover faster

Planning a robotic knee replacement? Expert shares five essential tips to prepare for surgery, improve recovery, strengthen your body, and ensure better mobility after knee replacement.

Orthopaedic surgery has been transformed by robotic knee replacements, as they offer greater precision and more successful outcomes. According to Dr. Rahul Modi, Orthopedic Surgeon, Kapadia Hospital, a successful recovery from knee replacement surgery depends not only on the surgical procedure but also on how well patients prepare for the surgery. Patients who undergo pre-surgical preparation, also known as "prehabilitation," benefit from strengthening their bodies, improving their overall health, and creating the best possible environment for recovery and rehabilitation after surgery.

5 expert tips to prepare for knee replacement surgery

Dr Rahul Modi shares 5 important expert tips to prepare for robotic knee replacement surgery and faster recovery which are as follows:

Start "Prehab" Exercises Before Surgery

Long before you have surgery, you will have already begun your preparation for your robotic knee replacement. One of the things that you will be doing as part of your preparation is participating in a structured "pre-habilitation" program that consists of low-impact quadriceps, hip, and core strengthening activities. This will speed up your recovery after surgery.

Some examples of exercises that can be done for this purpose are: straight leg raises, quadricep sets, heel slides, and ankle pumps. The benefits of doing these types of exercises are: increased muscle strength; improved circulation; improved Range of Motion in the knee; and therefore decreased pain post-operatively and less time spent in the hospital post-operatively.

Eat a Balanced, High-Protein Diet

Optimising the consumption of protein for those looking to have robotic knee surgery (robotic assisted knee replacement) within one to two weeks prior to the procedure will positively extenuate the recovery from the surgery. It is vital to ensure one eats a protein rich diet from cottage cheese, chicken, eggs, fish, pulses. A good addition of Vitamin C rich foods such as broccoli and oranges to ensure key nutrients are provided.

Quit Smoking and Reduce Alcohol Intake

Smoking slows the healing process of your surgical wound due to the effect smoking has on nicotine's ability to restrict blood circulation and supply of oxygen to the tissues surrounding the wound; therefore, smoking also increases the risk of infection. Nicotine also has a negative effect on bone growing cells which can adversely affect the stability of your new knee implant.

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Organise Your Support System Before Surgery

The key factor is to ensure to have a stable environment, so one is taken care of. Post surgery due to mobility limitations and weaker health it is always better to have a care taker for at least 2-3 weeks, along with transportation taken care of well in advance from home to the hospital and vice versa.

Review Medications With Your Doctor

Discuss your multi-medications with your doctor before the surgery, is very important. Your doctor should be well aware regarding your prescribed medication dozes, ailments etc. This process is done to ensure difficulties or problems do not arise later.

With careful planning and having processes aligned, they can return to their normal day-to-day activities.

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