Robert Carradine Death News: The noted American actor - who was famous for his role in The Revenge of the Nerds is said to have been struggling with Bipolar Disorder since past two decades.

Robert Carradine Cause of Death: Noted actor Robert Carradine, breathed his last on Monday at the age of 71. He was reportedly diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder - a severe mental health condition that alters the way humans think and react to situations.

Following his tragic suicide, Robert's brother Keith released an emotional statement in which he noted, "We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it." Keith continued, "It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul."

"He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That's who my baby brother was," added the late actor's brother.

Actor Robert Carradine, known for Revenge of the Nerds, has died at 71. Family cited his two-decade struggle with bipolar disorder as contributing to his death. "We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it," said Keith Carradine.

Robert Carradine Cause of Death: What Is Bipolar Disorder?

In the statement, the family of the noted actor revealed that he was battling Bipolar Disorder. Let's learn more about this condition, and know how deadly it is and the linked symptoms.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person's mood, energy, activity and thought and is characterized by manic (or hypomanic) and depressive episodes.

The global health body explains that bipolar disorder is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide as it can affect many areas of life. People with bipolar disorder may experience strained relationships, problems at school or work, and difficulties in carrying out daily activities. Having bipolar disorder also increases the risk of suicide and of developing anxiety and substance use disorders.

People with bipolar disorder are more likely to smoke, use alcohol, have a physical health condition (e.g. cardiovascular or respiratory disease), and experience difficulties in accessing health care. On average, people with bipolar disorder die on average 13 years earlier than the general population (2).

