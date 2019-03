Sepsis a medical condition caused by bacterial infection in the blood. It is called a medical emergency as sepsis can lead to life-threatening conditions like organ failure. Its symptoms include high fever, increased heart rate, unusual sweating, dizziness, nausea, muscle pain, loss of consciousness, and slurred speech. Though, sepsis can affect anyone regardless of their age, it is more prevalent in young and old people. Watch this video to know some of the risk factors surrounding this condition.