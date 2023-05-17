Risks Involved With Hypertension In Diabetes: 5 Do's And Don'ts

Treatment of Hypertension in Diabetes explained by Dr Navneet Agarwal, Clinical officer with BeatO.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Many people know that hypertension is related to blood pressure, but the term is more related to diabetes. This force leads to an increase in blood pressure, often called hypertension.

Healthy blood pressure: below 120/80

below 120/80 Early high blood pressure (Prehypertension): between 120/80 and 140/90

between 120/80 and 140/90 High blood pressure (Hypertension diabetes): 140/90 or higher

Risks Involved With Hypertension In Diabetes

Atherosclerosis

Hypertension diabetes creates a force on the artery walls, causing a build-up of fatty material on the inside walls of the blood vessels, also known as atherosclerosis. With time, this fatty material hardens and narrows the blood vessels causing force in blood flow when plaque limits the oxygen-rich blood to reach various body organs. The different atherosclerosis-related diseases are:

Coronary Artery Disease: In this condition, plaque builds up in coronary arteries that supply rich oxygen blood to the heart. If the arteries cannot supply blood to the heart, one may have angina (chest pain) or even a heart attack. Carotid Artery Disease: In Carotid Artery Disease, plaque builds up in arteries on each side of the neck. These arteries supply blood to the brain, and any blockage in this supply can result in a stroke.

The Big Dos And Donts In Diabetes

DOs For Hypertensive Diabetics

Age is one unavoidable factor: Blood pressure increases as you age. For example, men are more likely to have blood pressure in their 60s. Consult your diabetes educator/expert regularly: A little knowledge is excellent, so monitor your blood pressure regularly. Take foods rich in potassium:Potassium-rich foods include avocados, sweet potatoes, bananas, yoghurt and spinach. In hypertension diabetes, try to maintain a BMI between 18.9-24.9. Constantly monitor your sugar levels.

DONTs For Hypertensive Diabetics

Cut-in foods are rich in saturated fats and simple carbohydrates: Always read the label carefully before buying canned products. This is not limited to frozen and processed food but to frozen meat and poultry. Avoid eating out and fast foods: Fast foods like fries and soda can increase cholesterol levels. This increase can block the arteries, leading to heart attacks or strokes. Limit your salt intake: Avoiding salt intake in the diet is nearly impossible. This is because when the body consumes more salt, it holds extra water, stiffening it. Control your alcohol intake or consult your health practitioner/doctor: Drinking alcohol adversely impacts blood pressure levels. Try not to be stressed and take time to relax:Stress is the body's method of telling you to relax. Put your cigarette out before it puts you out: Smoking acutely exerts a hypertensive effect.

A person might have suffered from hypertension for years but would never notice it. But, as said, even though hypertension and diabetes are dangerous and can cost you your life, making a few changes in lifestyle and nutrition can benefit you enormously.

