Rising Incidence of Tobacco-Related Cancers in Delhi: A Growing Health Concern

Chemicals present in tobacco products can lead to the development of various cancers.

Delhi's cancer burden is expected to rise by over 23% by 2026, high tobacco usage is largely to blame. Be aware of the tobacco-related cancers.

Tobacco consumption in India, particularly in Delhi, has reached alarming levels, leading to a significant increase in tobacco-related cancers. Research suggests that there has been over 160 percent of tobacco cases from 1988-2009, with numbers rising ever since[1]. And, as per the Delhi Population Based Cancer Registries, Delhi's cancer burden is expected to rise by over 23 percent by 2026. As a cosmopolitan city, Delhi faces unique challenges in curbing tobacco consumption. Factors such as rapid population growth and an increasingly younger population, which is more prone to addiction, play a significant role. Moreover, the lack of time and high-stress lifestyles prevalent among Delhi-ites may contribute to higher tobacco usage. This rise in the use of tobacco-related products is one cause amongst others that has led to a rise in the number of cancers in the capital city.

The impact of tobacco-related cancers can be devastating. Smoking not only affects one's throat, lungs, and mouth, but also the lungs, throat, pancreas, kidneys, liver, bladder, and esophagus. Additionally, smokeless tobacco chewing primarily targets the mouth, leading to mouth cancer.

The treatment of mouth cancer can have devastating effects, affecting various aspects of a person's life, such as their ability to speak and eat, while also leaving unsightly scars. Robotic-assisted surgery emerges as a crucial solution in this scenario. By leveraging the advanced precision and visualization capabilities of the da Vinci surgical system, surgeons can perform more precise movements, enabling the removal of tumors with minimal damage to surrounding tissue. Additionally, robotic-assisted surgery enhances cosmesis by allowing surgeons to make incisions in less visible areas, resulting in improved appearance and quality of life for patients.

The Impact of Tobacco On the Body

Tobacco products contain a myriad of harmful chemicals that have detrimental effects on the body. Nicotine, tobacco-specific nitrosamines, formaldehyde, acetone, ammonia, benzene, benzo[a]pyrene, cadmium, nickel, mercury, acetaldehyde, hydrogen cyanide, and lead are just a few of the approximately 4,000 chemicals present in tobacco. Out of these, at least 70 are known to be cancer-causing agents or carcinogens.

While smoking predominantly affects the lungs, throat, pancreas, kidneys, liver, bladder, and esophagus, smokeless tobacco chewing primarily targets the mouth. Chemicals present in tobacco products can lead to the development of various cancers, including mouth cancer. Additionally, tobacco use is linked to cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders, peripheral vascular disease, stomatitis, impotence, and infertility.

Symptoms and Risk Factors

Mouth cancer symptoms caused by tobacco use include non-healing ulcers in the oral cavity lasting more than three weeks, loose teeth, bleeding gums, and ill-fitting dentures. However, it is crucial to note that tobacco-related cancers can also affect other parts of the body, as the harmful chemicals present in tobacco can have far-reaching effects. Risk factors for tobacco-related cancers include prolonged tobacco use, exposure to secondhand smoke, heavy alcohol consumption, poor oral hygiene, and a weakened immune system.

Tobacco use can also give rise to additional complications. Individuals who smoke or chew tobacco are at a higher risk of developing heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes. Such patients often present with multiple complications, requiring specialized and intricate surgical procedures.

The Role of Robotic-Assisted Surgery in Mouth Cancer Treatment

When it comes to treating mouth cancer, surgery is often the most effective option. Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) with systems like da Vinci has emerged as a transformative tool in the field. RAS offers numerous advantages over traditional open surgery.

Patients also exhibit higher acceptance rates for surgery due to the improved cosmetic outcomes associated with RAS. Surgeons benefit from enhanced precision, microdissection capabilities, reduced lymphatic blockages, and decreased rates of surgical site infections. RAS has shown remarkable results, significantly improving post-operative outcomes and reducing recovery time.

As Delhi grapples with the alarming increase in tobacco-related cancers, addressing this public health crisis is imperative. Efforts should focus on comprehensive tobacco control measures, including stringent regulations, public awareness campaigns, and access to cessation resources. Equally important is the promotion of early screening for oral cancer to detect and treat the disease at its earliest stages. With advancements in robotic-assisted surgery, patients can now benefit from less invasive procedures, improved outcomes, and a faster path to recovery. By prioritizing prevention, early detection, and cutting-edge treatment modalities, we can work towards reducing the burden of tobacco-related cancers and safeguarding the health and well-being of the people of Delhi.

[1]https://journal.waocp.org/article_16322_3e70e523e5d178d513e596c0646bdc66.pdf

The article is written by Dr. Anshuman Kumar, Director, Surgical Oncology and Clinical Lead, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi.

