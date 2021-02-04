The film industry has lost many stars over the years to the deadliest disease of the world - Cancer. The new names which got added to the list in 2020 include some of the famous faces who will remain immortalised with their excellent work on and off-screen. Cancer is a fatal condition that is characterised by the abnormal growth of cells. The human body is made up of cells that die and grows according to the body’s need. When these cells don’t follow the pattern and grow abnormally cancer risks comes into the picture. Cancer is considered one of the