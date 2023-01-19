Rishabh Pant's Road To Recovery: 4 Post-Surgery Precautions Patients Must Follow

Indian wicketkeeper and batter, Rishabh Pant underwent a successful surgery for the injuries he sustained in a car accident. Reports say that he will be discharged in two weeks.

The Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant underwent a successful surgery at a hospital in Mumbai for the injuries he has sustained in a car accident in December. Reports say that doctors will discharge him from the hospital in two weeks. He had met with a horrific accident on the 29th of December and had to under multiple surgeries. Pant successfully underwent major surgery on the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and minor repair on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and as per reports, is now recovering well.

According to reports, Pant will be starting his rehab and strengthening session as soon as he is released so that he gets back in shape quickly. He will possibly return to action within 4-6 months but before that he will also have to undergo counseling sessions as well. Pant has been admitted in the hospital since 30 December and will be missing some crucial matches including IPL 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023. The periods after a major surgery is very painful as well as risky. Patients must follow the doctors advises word by word.

4 Things Patients Must Do After A Surgery

It is very important that patients take good care of themselves and follow the doctors advises during the post-surgery period.

Take Medicines As Per Doctors Directions

People who have just undergone a major or a minor surgery; it is imperative that they follow the advice given by their doctor. Doctors will recommend a list of medicines for pain and to counter any secondary infections, this should be followed without fail. These medicines should also be taken in the said quantities and duration as advised by their doctor.

Nutritious Diet

A good and healthy diet can ensure a speedy recovery. This must be followed. Nutritious foods promote recovery. Many patients lose their appetite after surgery and this could be caused by the heavy medicines too. However, drinking enough water and eating properly is very necessary at this stage.

Keep The Incisions Clean And Dry

Make sure the incisions are kept dry and clean and bandaged after operation. Sutures need to be kept sterile in order to avoid infections. Do not use alcohol or peroxide to clean the wound and do not scrub the wound area to clean it. Clean it gently and keep it dry.

Do Not Miss Follow-Up Appointments

Do not miss the follow-up appointments that the doctor schedules. Follow-up appointments help doctors keep track of wound healing and recovery. The doctors may want to look at the blood work, incision site, signs of infection, or make adjustments with medicines.