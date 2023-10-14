Rise Of Spinal Problems: Minimally Invasive Surgery Can Be The Solution

VERIFIED

With the proper care and expertise, MIS can provide excellent results for many patients with spinal problems.

Recent reports have indicated a concerning trend in India - the rise of spine problems. From chronic back pain to spinal injuries, individuals in India are increasingly experiencing issues related to their spinal health. Experts attribute this rise to a multitude of factors. For one, the sedentary lifestyle epidemic that has plagued the country recently has led to poor posture habits. Srinivas Botla, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares how lack of access to quality healthcare and preventative measures may contribute to the prevalence of spine problems.

Rise Of Spine Problems In India

Another factor that may contribute to the rise of spine problems in India is the need for ergonomic workspaces in many offices. Employers should prioritize creating comfortable and safe work environments for their employees, including adjustable chairs and desks that promote good posture. Another possible contributor to the rise of spine problems in India is more awareness and education on spinal health. Many individuals may only realize the importance of maintaining good posture or seeking medical attention for back pain once it becomes more severe.

Importance Of Spinal Health

Educating the public on the importance of spinal health and individuals taking proactive steps to protect their spinal health is essential. This may include regular exercise, improving posture, and seeking medical attention at the first sign of a spinal issue. Policymakers should work to improve access to healthcare and promote preventative measures. In addition, healthcare professionals should receive specialized training on spinal health to better diagnose and treat patients with spine-related issues.

TRENDING NOW

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is a modern surgical technique that utilizes small incisions and specialized tools to access and treat spinal problems. This method offers several advantages over traditional open surgery, such as reduced hospital stays, less pain, and faster recovery times. MIS can treat spinal conditions, including herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and spinal tumours. This allows the surgeon to visualize the spine and perform the necessary procedures while minimizing damage to the surrounding tissues. One of the main benefits of MIS for spinal problems is the reduced risk of complications. Traditional open surgery requires more extensive incisions, increasing nerve damage risk. Conversely, MIS is associated with fewer complications, shorter recovery times, and better outcomes.

MIS can often be performed on an outpatient basis, meaning you may not need to stay in the hospital overnight.

The smaller incisions used in MIS can result in less scarring and a more cosmetically appealing outcome.

While not all spinal conditions can be treated with MIS, advances in technology and surgical techniques are expanding the range of conditions that can benefit from this approach.

Conclusion

It's important to note that while MIS offers many advantages over traditional open surgery, it is still a complex procedure that requires specialized training and experience. With the proper care and expertise, MIS can provide excellent results for many patients with spinal problems.

RECOMMENDED STORIES