Rise of AI health in India: Convenience, curiosity or overdependence?

AI is reshaping India's healthcare via chatbots and digital consultations which is improving access and speed of diagnosis. However experts are raising concerns about overdependence, data risks and reduced clinical judgment.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 16, 2026 8:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Vimal Pahuja

A very quiet but powerful change is going on in the healthcare landscape of India which is a change that is not being implemented in the corridors of the hospitals but on the palms of the millions. Checking-in chatbots supported by artificial intelligence and real-time interpretation of laboratory test results are just a few examples of how artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming an interface with which you can interact when it comes to medical advice. What was gradually trning into a system where physical consultations were the main driving forces of the system is currently undergoing a gradual transition to a system where digital conversations are the driving power behind the system and they offer speed, accessibility and a sense of control to patients as they go about finding a solution to their health related issues.

However this transformation raises a vital question and i.e. are Indians embracing AI as a tool of making life easier, exploring it as a sort of inquisitiveness or slowly turning into over-reliant on it? The idea of AI integrating into the modern healthcare system is no longer a distant prospect anymore but it has become a reality of the present day. However with the the fast paced adoption of AI health it presents a fine line between empowerment and a possible danger.

In an exclusive interaction with Dr. Vimal Pahuja, MD Associate Director, Internal Medicine & Metabolic Physician, Diabetes & Weight Management Clinic, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai delve deeper into how technology may contribute to care and how it may negatively affect clinical judgment as India is being brought to the world of AI-driven care.

In what ways is AI impacting Indians' approach towards seeking healthcare advice?

Dr. Pahuja:Whereas earlier, the first touchpoint to get medical advice was in the form of visiting your local clinics, now, Indians are increasingly consulting their smartphones for AI-based chatbots and LLMs (Large Language Models) to undergo 'pre-consultation screening.' Rather than just having an answer come up from a generic search engine, AI now offers a summary in the form of an exchangeable conversation. Additionally, AI technology is helping Indians get second opinions or even make sense out of the complex medical report.

Is AI in healthcare becoming a means to make life convenient or a trend towards increased dependency?

Dr. Pahuja:At present, it's a means to make life more convenient but it is gradually moving towards increased dependency. For example, in a nation such as India, where there exists an unbalanced ratio between the number of doctors and patients and where waiting period is also quite lengthy, the 'immediate' quality of AI becomes irresistible. The advantage is that of being available round the clock. On the other hand, the problem of over-dependency comes when people decide not to get a physical check up done and depend on AI to control a chronic illness or even self-prescribe drugs.

Is there any way AI could enhance access to health care in smaller towns and rural areas of India?

Dr. Pahuja:Yes, AI could play an important role in rural India by serving as a "force multiplier" for health professionals on the ground, such as ASHA workers and paramedics. Triage and Diagnosis: AI can instantly interpret the results of X-rays, retinal imaging, or electrocardiograms and determine which patients should be transferred to urban hospitals and which can be treated at home. Language Facilitation: AI applications that translate sophisticated medical instructions into local languages could help raise health awareness and compliance in rural areas lacking specialized doctors.

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What kinds of dangers do the use of AI by people pose against the expertise of qualified doctors?

Dr. Pahuja:One of the main dangers of AI will be "Algorithm Bias" and "Hallucination." The AI systems have been trained on data from all over the world, which does not consider the genetics and environment of the people of India. By relying on AI rather than a doctor, one puts themselves at risk of:

Diagnosing Comorbid Conditions: While AI focuses on individual symptoms, a doctor can determine how a past condition such as metabolic syndrome would affect their respiratory issues.

Late Diagnosis: Relying on an AI diagnosis for a persisting symptom could result in a late diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and heart diseases.

Not Being Accountable: As opposed to a certified doctor, there would be no accountability or responsibility towards medical and legal actions taken because of AI diagnosis.

What is the proper treatment of AI: as an auxiliary system of physicians or as an alternative to the consultation process itself?

Dr. Pahuja:The only appropriate approach is to regard AI strictly as an auxiliary system ("Augmented Intelligence"). There is nothing basic about consultations; they require empathy, ethics, and overall physical examination. AI works well when it comes to analysing large volumes of information and recognizing patterns (e.g., spotting a tiny nodule on a scan). Still, AI does not possess enough clinical insight to treat a living person. The best strategy for India would be "AI-supported healthcare." The computer will do all the work involving voluminous calculations, while the physician can spend more time dealing with the human aspect of medicine. AI is an amazing assistant and a terrible master. In the Indian setting, the best use of AI would be to address the issue of delivering healthcare.

This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Always consult qualified healthcare professionals before making any health related decisions or treatments.

FAQs Can reliance on AI in healthcare become risky? Yes, overdependence may reduce human judgment, raise data privacy concerns and risk errors without proper oversight. What are the benefits of AI in healthcare? AI offers convenience, faster diagnosis, personalized treatment and expanded reach in underserved areas. How is AI transforming healthcare in India? It is improving access, diagnostics and efficiency through telemedicine, health apps and data-driven care.