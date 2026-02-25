Rinku Singh Withdraws From T20 World Cup As Father Battles Liver Cancer, Placed On Ventilator In Critical Condition

Rinku Singh's Father Health Updates: India cricketer Rinku Singh has left the ICC Men's T20 World Cup camp following a serious health emergency involving his father. His father, who is battling stage-4 liver cancer, is currently on ventilator support.

Rinku Singh's Father Diagnosed With Liver Cancer: Bad news for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Indian squad - batter Rinku Singh has left the national camp and returned home following his father's cancer diagnosis. According to the reports, his father is battling liver cancer, and his condition is reportedly critical. He has been placed on a ventilator, and doctors have stated that the next 48 hours are crucial.

He is currently admitted at a hospital in Greater Noida.

"Rinku Singh is unlikely to play the team's match against Zimbabwe on February 26," sources informed the media.

Reports have stated that Rinku's father is in a very critical condition with certain sources also mentioning him to be on the ventilator. Regardless of the exact situation, Khanchandra's medical condition remains critical and that's why Rinku has departed home on an emergency basis. Liver cancer, also referred to as hepatic cancer, develops in the tissues of the liver, one of the largest organs of the human body. The liver has a variety of functions, including detoxification, breaking down fats, synthesizing proteins and aiding in digestion.

Metastatic liver cancer, also called stage 4 liver cancer, is an advanced disease that started in the liver but has spread to other parts of the body. By traveling through the lymphatic system or blood vessels, cancerous cells sometimes travel throughout the body, invading new tissues or organs in a process called metastasis. Scroll down to know more about this cancer.

Stage-4 Liver Cancer: How Deadly Is It?

According to CancerReserachUK, Stage 4B means the cancer is any size and there may be more than one tumour. It may have grown into blood vessels or the organs around the liver. It may or may not have spread into lymph nodes. It has spread to another part of the body such as the lungs or bones. In TNM staging this is the same as Any T, Any N, M1.

Stage 4 Liver Cancer Symptoms

According to the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), liver cancer symptoms often do not appear in the early stages. As a result, liver cancer tends to be diagnosed at a more advanced stage. If the patient has had other diseases of the liver or a family history of liver cancer, he or she has a higher risk of developing liver cancer and should have regular follow-up visits with a doctor. The symptoms of metastatic liver cancer vary depending on where new tumors form. For example, if the liver cancer spreads to the bones, it may cause bone fractures.

Common symptoms of stage 4 liver cancer include:

Abdominal pain Pain occurring near the right shoulder blade or in the upper abdomen Loss of appetite, weight loss or nausea Abdominal swelling or bloating in the abdomen Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) Ongoing fatigue or weakness Unexplained fever

Rinku is part of the India national cricket team squad for the tournament, but there is no clarity yet on whether he will return to rejoin the team. The situation is being closely monitored by the team management.

