Rinku Singh’s Father Health Update: Khanchand Singh Dies After Battling Stage 4 Cancer, a Day After His Son Returned for T20 World Cup

Rinku Singh's Father Dies After Battling Cancer: Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, died on Friday after a year-long battle with Stage 4 cancer.

Rinku Singh Withdraws From T20 World Cup As Father Battles Liver Cancer, Placed On Ventilator In Critical Condition

Rinku Singh's Father Health Update: Indian cricket team batter Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, breathed his last on Friday. He was battling stage-4 cancer. According to the updates, Khanchand developed severe symptoms and was undergoing treatment at at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. His condition worsened earlier this week, following which Rinku, who is currently with the team for the T20 World Cup, travelled to visit him ahead of the match against Zimbabwe.

"His condition was not improving. He was on ventilator support," sources informed the media.

Rinku returned in time for the match but did not find a place in the playing XI, as Sanju Samson replaced him. However, he did take part in the match as a substitute fielder.

Tributes Pour In For Rinku Singh's Father

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to send his "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to the entire family. In an X post, Harbhajan wrote, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family."

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.