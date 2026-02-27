Rinku Singh’s Father Health Update: Khanchand Singh Dies After Battling Stage 4 Cancer, a Day After His Son Returned for T20 World Cup

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Rinku Singh's Father Health Update: Indian cricket team batter Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, breathed his last on Friday. He was battling stage-4 cancer. According to the updates, Khanchand developed severe symptoms and was undergoing treatment at at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. His condition worsened earlier this week, following which Rinku, who is currently with the team for the T20 World Cup, travelled to visit him ahead of the match against Zimbabwe.
"His condition was not improving. He was on ventilator support," sources informed the media.
Rinku returned in time for the match but did not find a place in the playing XI, as Sanju Samson replaced him. However, he did take part in the match as a substitute fielder.
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to send his "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to the entire family. In an X post, Harbhajan wrote, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family."
Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Samit Purohit, Director - Medical Oncology, Action Cancer Hospital Delhi, explains - "Stage-4 cancer refers to an advanced stage where the disease has spread from its original site to distant organs such as the lungs, liver, bones, or brain. At this stage, cancer becomes more dangerous because it affects multiple body systems, making treatment more complex and less likely to be curative."
He further explained -"Tumor cells often grow aggressively, weaken immunity, and reduce the body's ability to respond effectively to therapies. While modern treatments like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and radiation can help control disease progression and improve quality of life, complete recovery becomes challenging. Early detection remains the most powerful tool in cancer management, as cancers diagnosed in earlier stages have significantly better outcomes. Therefore, awareness of warning signs, regular health screenings, and timely medical consultation are crucial. Even in Stage-4 cancer, personalized treatment plans and supportive care can help patients live longer and maintain dignity and comfort during treatment."
According to the Centers of Diseases And Control (CDC), stage-4 cancer is also known as metastatic cancer. "Stage 4 cancer means that the cancer has now spread from its original location to distant parts of the body. It's sometimes referred to as metastatic cancer. This stage may be diagnosed years after the initial cancer diagnosis and/or after the primary cancer has been treated or removed," the CDC quotes.
It further adds, "Cancer that spreads from where it started to a distant part of the body is called metastatic cancer. For many types of cancer, it is also called stage 4 cancer. The process by which cancer cells spread to other parts of the body is called metastasis."
