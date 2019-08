Tuberculosis damaged 75 per cent of Amitabh Bachchan’s liver and he is surviving on just 25 per cent of liver function by adopting a healthy lifestyle. © Getty Images

Tuberculosis is the second leading cause of death from an infectious disease globally. According to WHO’s 2018 Global TB Report, 80 per cent of tuberculosis cases world-wide are accounted for by ten countries. And, India is at the top of the list and accounts for 26 per cent of the 80 per cent. Many people from all walks of life get hospitalised every year and struggle for their lives due to tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis does not discriminate between the rich and the poor. It can strike anybody. Even Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was not immune to it. Recently, at NDTV’s Swasth India launch, he revealed that he is a tuberculosis survivor. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2000 on the first day of shooting for the Indian TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

For 8 years Bachchan had no idea that he had tuberculosis and this silent killer quietly ravaged his body. This disease has damaged 75 per cent of his liver and he is surviving on just 25 per cent of liver function by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Bachchan urges people to go for regular check-ups for the early diagnosis of tuberculosis and timely treatment to avoid complications like organ damage.

Tuberculosis: A silent killer

Tuberculosis is a silent killer. Often, a patient may be unaware that he has the disease because of lack of symptoms. And, it may be years before a diagnosis is made. This is exactly what happened to Amitabh Bachchan. He was not aware that he had the disease.

This is a medical condition in which your lungs are affected. Tuberculosis is a communicable disease that is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium. Symptoms are persistent cough, chest pain, fatigue, fever, chills, night sweat, unintentional weight loss and problem in breathing.

Apart from your lungs, tuberculosis can affect other organs like your spine, kidneys and brain. If tuberculosis has affected your kidneys, you will experience blood in your urine. If it has affected your spine, you will experience back pain. You can get this disease if you come in direct or indirect contact with an infected person.

You may be at risk too

Though anyone can get tuberculosis, certain risk factors like a weakened immune system, living in or travelling to Asia, Russia, Eastern Europe, tobacco use, lack of medicine care, etc. increase your likelihood of suffering from the disease. As far as the diagnosis of tuberculosis is concerned, a doctor will use a stethoscope to listen to your lungs. He will also check if there is any swelling in the lymph nodes. You may have to share your medical history and symptoms with your doctor.

Skin test is the most common test for tuberculosis. During this test, a doctor gives you a small injection of PPD tuberculin, which is an extract of the TB bacterium. After 2 to 3 days, the area where you got the injection is checked. In case there is a hard and red bump of a specific size, it is likely that you are suffering from TB.

If the condition is confirmed, and you have started getting the treatment, stay at home during the first few weeks. Also, ventilate your home, cover your mouth and wear a mask. The best way to prevent tuberculosis is to get the TB vaccination, which is known as bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). If left untreated, tuberculosis can lead to complications like meningitis, spinal pain, joint damage, heart disorders, or/and damage to the liver or kidneys.

Food rules to follow

For someone who is suffering from TB, regular and timely medication is very important. However, diet also plays an important role in recovery and recuperation. This doesn’t mean that you need to switch to exotic and organic foods. Eating nutritious and wholesome food is what helps to fight this bacterial infection better.

Though is no specific diet that one needs to follow, you must take care that the food is cooked hygienically. Also, ensure that you eat a balanced diet. This will boost immunity and help the body to fight the infection.

Also, you must try to gradually increase your food intake. Most tuberculosis patients experience poor appetite initially. But as medications start to work, appetite increases and the intake of food also goes up.

Include these basic food groups for a healthy and balanced diet:

Cereals, millets and pulses

Vegetables and fruits

Milk and milk products, meat, eggs and fish

Oils, fats, nuts and oils seeds

Avoid these foods if you’re suffering from tuberculosis

A person with TB should avoid the following:

Alcohol in any form, as it increases the risk of drug toxicity

Carbonated drinks

Excess of tea and coffee, or their intake with food

Tobacco and tobacco products

An excess of spices and salt

What you should keep in mind

The six essential nutrients that should be included in the patient’s diet are carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and water. Make sure you increase the energy and protein content of food in your meals and snacks without increasing its volume. So, for example, an addition of oil or butter to chapatti or rice can increase the energy content of the diet.

A person with TB should eat pulses in other forms, e.g., roasted chana. Oils and fats are a source of energy. In terms of oil, soyabean oil, mustard oil and coconut oil are all acceptable. Nuts like groundnuts are good sources of energy. You can take protein as snacks in either fried or roasted form. Groundnuts are equivalent in nutritional terms to more expensive nuts like almonds and cashews.

Proteins can be of animal origins like milk, eggs, meat and fish or of plant origin as in cereals & pulses. For vegetarians, a combination of cereals and pulses can give a quantity of protein equivalent to that of animal proteins. The daily consumption of milk and milk products is also beneficial.