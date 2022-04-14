Rift Valley Fever Spreading Fast In Kashmir Through Mosquitoes: WHO Lists Down Symptoms, Check If You Have Them

At a time when the world is battling the deadly COVID virus, reports about Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus spreading rapidly in the valleys of Kashmir have surfaced. According to the virologists, the virus was found in the human cells. The infection is a mosquito-borne disease, which means the carrier of the RVF virus are the mosquitoes. According to the local reports, Rift Valley Fever virus enters the human cells through a protein normally involved in mopping up low-density lipoproteins - the carriers of so-called 'bad cholesterol' -- from the blood.

Talking about the study, the virologists from Kashmir said that the virus needs LRP1 to infect hamster, bovine, monkey, and human cells, indicating that it uses the same protein across distantly related species.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed RVF under the category of diseases that are likely to cause epidemics in the near future. The global health body has also listed key features for the RVF including incubation period and symptoms. Check here.

Rift Valley Fever (RVF) Symptoms

With summer season kicking in India, it is important to understand the various risk factors of the mosquito borne diseases. Here are some of the symptoms you should be careful of, when it comes to RVF. Check them out!

The individuals who get infected by the RVF virus either experience no detectable symptoms or develop a mild form of the disease. Here are some of them:

Fever Muscle pain Joint pain Headache Neck stiffness Sensitivity to light Loss of appetite and Vomiting

How long does the symptoms last? The symptoms of River Valley Fever usually last from 4 to 7 days. After this period, the immune response becomes detectable with the appearance of antibodies and the virus disappears from the blood.

How long does the body takes to show the symptoms? According to the virologists, the incubation period (the interval from infection to onset of symptoms) for RVF varies from 2 to 6 days.