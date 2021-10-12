World Arthritis Day 2021: Here's How You Should Manage Rheumatoid Arthritis the Right Way

Rheumatoid Arthritis is a chronic progressive inflammatory disorder of the joints, which mostly affects the elderly. Here are some expert tips to manage the problem the right way!

Understanding and diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, can help to take control of one's health. Even though there is no complete cure for RA, the types of treatment options have advanced over the last 10 years. An advanced form of targeted therapies can reduce pain and help you to stay active. Starting the treatment without any delay after your diagnosis can help to reduce long-term damage to joints and overall health.

How Rheumatoid Arthritis Affects Joints?

RA is a chronic progressive inflammatory disorder of the joints that presents with pain, swelling and early morning stiffness. RA can affect almost all the main joints in the body.

Recent advances in RA treatment include the discovery of newer drugs and the availability of biosimilars drugs which allow for treatment to be given to patients at a much lower cost with the same beneficial effect. At our hospital, we can identify and stratify patients who need this special treatment. After initial treatment by these biological therapies, we can then aim to successfully taper these in some patients with inflammatory arthritis.

In addition, we also have also identified the role of risk factors like osteoporosis and accelerated atherosclerosis in adverse patient outcomes in patients with arthritis. We have thus developed best practices and protocols that address these issues. To learn more about the latest treatment options for RA, talk to your rheumatologist. They can help you to understand the advantages and risks of adjusting your treatment plan.

Who Can Develop Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Although it is not clear what causes RA, certain risk factors can make a person more likely to develop the disease:

Age: Generally, the disease begins in middle age and occurs with increased frequency in older people, children and young adults also develop it

Gender: Nearly 75 per cent of RA patients are women. The reason is yet unknown however hormones are proposed to play a key role

Genes: First-degree relatives of a person with RA are more likely to develop the condition than first-degree relatives of people who don't have RA certain genes. Even many people who inherit and carry the genes are not developing the disease

Lifestyle: The most important lifestyle risk factor is smoking. Heavy smoking increases the risk of developing RA in people who do not carry the genes that lead to RA

What Happens In Rheumatoid Arthritis?

RA is not caused by "wear and tear" on the joints, unlike osteoarthritis. RA is an autoimmune disease. This means that your immune system which serves as your body's guard against illnesses, bacteria or viruses is not working properly and cannot tell the difference between harmful intruder cells and normal cells from your own body. In a person with RA, the malfunctioning immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy tissue surrounding the joints. Meantime, the body uses too many cells to resist/fight off the attack. The result is pain and swelling of the joints. If not treated, this autoimmune process spreads to the rest of the body too and affects other organs like lungs, eyes and heart.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapy

It is one of the common misconceptions that the treatment of arthritis in modern medicine is only steroids and painkillers. In fact, we only recommend the usage of steroids for short durations. The treatment of arthritis offered at our centres ranges from traditional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (ex. methotrexate, hydroxychloroquine) to novel targeted biologic therapy (infliximab, rituximab). These drugs allow patients to return to a normal life with minimal risk of side effects. We also offer intra-articular injections at our centre which permit for rapid resolution of symptoms.

RA therapy can help in the following ways in managing arthritis:

Reducing swelling and pain in the joints

Preserving movement

Slowing the progression of the disease

Minimizing or preventing permanent damage to the joints

Perhaps one-fifth of the Indian population suffers from rheumatic-type pain which is mostly related to lifestyle, occupation, trauma, mental stress and osteoarthritis. Women and the elderly suffer more. Around 10 per cent of arthritis problems such as RA are bad, painful, crippling inflammatory arthritis. Although there is no cure for RA, consultation with a trained rheumatologist can potentially reverse all signs of inflammation and help a person return to their normal lifestyle.

(The article is contributed by Dr Suma Balan, Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Rheumatologist, Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Amrita Hospitals, Kochi)

