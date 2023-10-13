The Importance Of Early Diagnosis And Treatment: A Rheumatologist's POV

The journey from delayed diagnoses and limited treatment options to early intervention and advanced therapies represents a substantial transformation in rheumatology.

Rheumatoid arthritis afflicts around 1% of the population. This chronic condition manifests as painful joint inflammation, often leading to severe deformities in the hands and feet, hindering daily activities. Additionally, it can be associated with complications like dry eyes, mouth, and even lung issues, causing discomfort and breathlessness. Dr Rohini Samant, Consultant Rheumatologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim, shares that sometime in the early nineties, patients with rheumatoid arthritis were diagnosed about 3 to 10 years after the onset of symptoms.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Awareness And Understanding

The awareness and understanding of this disease were limited, and there were only a couple of effective drugs and very few rheumatologists in a large metro like Mumbai to treat these patients. Patients would have usually been prescribed painkillers and steroids and would later present with established deformities, damage to their joints and inability to perform activities of daily living. This led to an increase in orthopaedic referrals for joint replacement surgery. A sense of hopelessness pervaded patients and the medical community.

Cut To 30 Years Later, In 2023

The landscape has shifted dramatically over the past three decades. Today, patients with rheumatoid arthritis come in much earlier, usually within the first few months of joint pains and other symptoms. Being early in the disease course, they have no deformities but have symptoms of early morning stiffness (of more than 1/2 hour) and joint swelling. Combining clinical examination and newer lab tests and Ultrasound / MRI, if needed, has enabled an early diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Treatment Options

Effective and affordable treatment options are used individually or in combination based on the patient's age, co-morbidities, and disease severity.

This comprehensive approach, augmented by a balanced diet, cessation of tobacco use, and physical therapy to improve muscle strength and joint mobility, offers many patients the opportunity to remission their condition. The need for surgical interventions has also parallelly gone down.

The efforts of scientists and researchers worldwide helped better understand how the disease progresses, the various pathways, and the immunologic abnormalities involved. This, in turn, led to the discovery of newer treatment options directed towards controlling these pathways. You may like to read Furthermore, researchers have demonstrated that early and aggressive treatment significantly enhances the prospects of achieving sustained disease remission.

During This Period

Newer lab tests and radiological tools to diagnose this disease also became available. The excitement triggered by these new developments also helped rheumatology as a speciality to come into its own. With postgraduate institutes starting super speciality programmes in rheumatology, the number of trained rheumatologists in Mumbai has increased to over 50. This has helped spread awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of arthritis among the medical fraternity and improved the outcome of this once dreaded/ hopeless disease.

Conclusion

The journey from delayed diagnoses and limited treatment options to early intervention and advanced therapies represents a substantial transformation in rheumatology. This transformation underscores the pivotal role of disease awareness, early diagnosis and treatment, upskilling and training to improve patients' quality of life.

