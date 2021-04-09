A 50-year-old woman who was bedridden for 9 years due to severe rheumatoid arthritis and multiple comorbidities like lung fibrosis hypertension and osteolysis was able to walk again without any support after a complex primary Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgery. Kusum Sheley a resident of Dombivli in Pune was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis 10 years ago that affected her mobility. She required the support of family members for even simple tasks like walking getting up from the chair or even sitting. After various hospitals refused treatment considering her difficulties in joint replacement the patient ended up at Jehangir Hospital Kothrud