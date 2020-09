Having rheumatoid arthritis was associated with a 23 per cent higher chance of developing Type-2 diabetes, compared to the diabetes risk within the general population. @Shutterstock

People suffering from rheumatoid arthritis may be at 23 per cent increased risk of developing Type-2 diabetes, says a new study from of University of Manchester in Britain. The study, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), being held online this year from September 21-25, may indicate that both diseases — rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes — are linked to the body's inflammatory response.

SYSTEMIC INFLAMMATION MAY BE THE CAUSE

According to researchers, this finding supports the notion that inflammatory pathways are involved in the pathogenesis of diabetes. Agents that reduce systemic inflammatory marker levels may have a role in preventing type 2 diabetes. This may involve focussing on more than one pathway at a time. Inflammation has emerged as a key factor in the onset and progression of Type-2 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The team suggests that the systemic inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis might therefore contribute to the risk of an individual developing diabetes in the future.

RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS UPS DIABETES RISK BY 23 PER CENT

The researchers conducted a comprehensive search of a range of medical and scientific databases up to March 10, for cohort studies comparing the incidence of diabetes among people with rheumatoid arthritis to the diabetes risk within the general population. Statistical analyses were performed to calculate the relative risks. The eligible studies identified comprised a total of 1,629,854 participants. The authors found that having rheumatoid arthritis was associated with a 23 per cent higher chance of developing Type-2 diabetes, compared to the diabetes risk within the general population. Researchers suggest more intensive screening and management of diabetes risk factors in people with rheumatoid arthritis. This will help to a great extent.

OTHER HEALTH RISKS OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition that causes inflammation in various parts of your body. This increases your risk of many other diseases.

Lung disease

RA may lead to inflammation of the lungs or lung lining. This can cause pleurisy or pulmonary fibrosis. Symptoms of this are chest pain, recurrent cough and acute shortness of breath

Heart disease

It may cause inflammation of the tissue around the heart. This, in turn, leads to pericarditis, which causes chest pain. Inflammation can affect the blood vessels, which can cause heart attack and stroke.

Vision problems

Sometimes, RA may lead to scleritis or Sjögren’s syndrome. Usual symptoms of scleritis are redness of eyes and accompanying pain. In Sjögren’s syndrome, you experience dry eyes.

Effects on blood vessels

It can cause inflammation of the blood vessels. Known as vasculitis, this leads to thickening, weakening, narrowing and scarring of blood vessel walls. In some cases, it can hamper blood flow to organs and tissues leading to life-threatening conditions.

What you can do to bring down your risk

You can bring down your risk of associated illnesses by controlling RA flareups. Lifestyle modifications also help a lot. Stop smoking and avoid alcohol. Follow a nutritious and well-balanced diet and exercise regularly. Consult your doctor and take his advice on how best to go about this.

