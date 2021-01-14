The cold season is bad for people with arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is the most disabling form of arthritis. It a long-term disease-causing pain and stiffness of the joints associated with limited range of motion and functionality. Though it can affect any joint but small joints of hands and feet are likely to be involved. Winters come with a lot of ailments, but joint pain is a common problem faced by all age groups. The cold season cause sensitivity in the nerves causing joint pain, which can have an impact on your daily life. Also Read - New form of a drug may help treat osteoporosis, calcium-related disorders

According to Dr. Saurabh Arora, Arbro Pharmaceuticals, "Joint pain and back pain are the result of the gradual deterioration of cartilage that protects your joints. When the cartilage deteriorates, it causes the bones to rub against each other. This results in inflammation and pain. While pain may sometimes also be caused by an injury, very often it is the result of years of wear and tears on the bone and joint. This is very common in people with arthritis."

Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

If you suffer from this condition, you will experience prolonged morning stiffness, stiffness of joints following periods of inactivity and warm and swollen joints that are tender to touch. Low-grade fever, listlessness, loss of appetite and weight loss are common too. Some people may also experience dry eyes and mouth. Sometimes, it may cause rheumatoid nodules, which are solid lumps growing under skin of elbows and hands.

Benefits of curcumin in rheumatoid arthritis

Curcumin is an excellent anti-Inflammatory, anti-allergic and analgesic. It has amazing anti-inflammatory properties. According to Dr Arora, “This chemical helps to reduce pain and inflammation by acting on the cyclooxygenase (COX) and lipoxygenase (LOX) pathways. It suppresses pain by inhibiting the production of prostaglandins through suppression of cyclo-oxygenase-1 (COX1) and cyclo-oxygenase-2 (COX2). Dysregulated NF-kB activity occurs in a number of diseases, particularly in chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. Curcumin prevents NF-kB activation and thus reduces inflammation.”

It makes your bones strong

Curcumin is a chemical found in turmeric that can offer relief from the pain, stiffness and inflammation making you more active throughout the day and increasing your activity level with less discomfort. It is also beneficial in reducing symptoms of mental health issues like depression, anxiety and a feeling of hopelessness. But it is especially good for patients of rheumatoid arthritis. According to Dr Arora, “Using curcumin for Rheumatoid arthritis stimulates a process called Chondrogenesis (the process of cartilage development) which strengthen your bones and joints and improves range of motion and functionality.”

Curcumin also protects you from rheumatoid arthritis linked depression

Studies reveal that people with rheumatoid arthritis are about twice as likely to be depressed as compared to people without this inflammatory autoimmune disease. Dr Arora says, “Curcumin influences several biological mechanisms associated with major depression, namely those associated with the monoaminergic activity, immune-inflammatory and oxidative and nitrosative stress pathways, hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis activity and neuro-progression.”