The cold season is bad for people with arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is the most disabling form of arthritis. It a long-term disease-causing pain and stiffness of the joints associated with limited range of motion and functionality. Though it can affect any joint but small joints of hands and feet are likely to be involved. Winters come with a lot of ailments but joint pain is a common problem faced by all age groups. The cold season cause sensitivity in the nerves causing joint pain which can have an impact on your daily life. According to Dr. Saurabh Arora Arbro Pharmaceuticals