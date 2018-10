Rheumatoid arthritis affects all joints but particularly tends to affect small joints first of hands and feet. © Shutterstock

Rheumatoid arthritis is a common inflammatory disease that affects the joints. It causes severe pain and swelling in your joints, as a result, it becomes difficult to bend and use them. Rheumatoid arthritis can affect other organs too such as eyes, lungs, heart or skin. Rheumatoid arthritis can affect all age groups including children. It affects people in 30’s 40’s with higher frequency over 50 years of age. The disease is 3 times more common in females than males. Here Dr Dipti Patel, Rheumatologist Consultant, Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central, talks about facts of rheumatoid arthritis that we all need to know.

Fact 1: It is an autoimmune disease

Most rheumatic diseases are autoimmune in nature. An autoimmune disease develops when your immune system, which normally defends your body against diseases by mistake, attacks the healthy tissues and organs of your body resulting in various symptoms and diseases.

Fact 2: Rheumatoid arthritis affects all joints but particularly tends to affect small joints first of hands and feet

The most common symptoms of RA is pain. Apart from this, the other symptoms are swelling, redness, burning in joints. Stiffness in the joints become worse in the morning and get better with movement and during the course of the day. Some people can experience tiredness, weight loss and fever. This kind of arthritis affects all small joints of the hands and feet first and as the disease progresses it involves the wrists, knees, ankles, elbows, hips and shoulders.

Fact 3: Is it important to diagnose and treat Rheumatoid arthritis early

Rheumatoid arthritis is a clinical diagnosis made by your Rheumatologist based on medical history and findings on physical examination. Blood tests can be ordered to look for inflammation like ESR and CRP and antibodies associated with Rheumatoid arthritis which includes RA factor and anti-CCP antibodies.

If the disease is left untreated it causes significant pain and disability in the person limiting day to day activities. Also, in the future, the disease can cause significant irreversible damage to the underlying joints resulting in deformities. With early diagnosis, treatment can be initiated with medicines which reduce pain and prevent damage in joints.

Fact 4: Sometimes drug therapy might not be effective for patients and require more than that

A variety of modern medicines are available for treatment of Rheumatoid arthritis. These include disease modifying drugs which suppress the immune system and controls the disease process. These include drugs like Methotrexate, sulfasalazine, leflunomide, hydroxychloroquine.

If the disease is severe not controlled on the above agents then modern biologic drugs are available in injection form which works very well for this condition and the patient is able to live a completely normal active life.