A new study highlights that thermal imaging has the potential to become an important method to assess Rheumatoid Arthritis. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.Results of the study carried out with 82 participants, confirm that both palm and finger temperature increase significantly in patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). RA patients were examined by two rheumatologists. A subset of these participants underwent diagnostic ultrasonography by a trained rheumatologist in order to ensure that the recruited participants had no active signs of synovitis in their hands and wrists. Dr Alfred Gatt, from the University of Malta and a Visiting Fellow