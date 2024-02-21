Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Reduce Bone Density? Know From A Doctor

DXA accurately measures bone density. It is a non-invasive test that is important for postmenopausal women and older adults. (Photo: Freepik)

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder that primarily affects the joints. Recent research, however, has highlighted its impact on bone density. It has been seen that people suffering from RA are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis, which is a condition characterised by low bone density and an increased risk of fractures. "This is due to the systemic inflammation associated with RA, which leads to an imbalance in the normal process of bone remodelling," said Dr Rajesh Bendre, national technical head and chief pathologist at Apollo Diagnostics. He added that the medications used to treat RA can also contribute to decreased bone density.

Importance of monitoring bone health

The doctor said that 'corticosteroids' -- commonly prescribed to manage RA symptoms -- have also been linked to reduced bone formation and increased bone resorption, exacerbating the risk of osteoporosis in RA patients. "It is crucial to closely monitor and address potential issues related to bone health in individuals living with rheumatoid arthritis," he said.

Dr Bendre further said that by focusing on managing joint symptoms and preserving overall musculoskeletal health, patients can receive "more comprehensive care that addresses the multifaceted nature of RA".

The tests that can help to understand bone density

"Bone density measurement plays a crucial role in the management of RA. Monitoring bone density enables doctors to assess the extent of bone loss and determine appropriate interventions to minimise fracture risk in RA patients," said the doctor.

Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA) accurately measures bone density in key areas like the hip and spine. It is a non-invasive test that is particularly important for postmenopausal women and older adults as it helps to diagnose osteoporosis. The expert said that early detection through screening can lead to timely interventions like lifestyle changes, medications, and targeted exercises to prevent fractures and maintain overall skeletal health. Technologies such as quantitative ultrasound (QUS) or peripheral dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (pDXA) offer convenient alternatives to traditional DXA scans, and have shown promise in estimating fracture risk assessment, said the expert. He added that genetic testing could predict an individual's susceptibility to developing osteoporosis, leading to a more 'personalised preventive strategy'.

Protect against further deterioration of bone health

Dr Bendre concluded by saying that bone density measurement provides valuable information by identifying individuals at risk of osteoporosis-related complications. It allows for "early implementation of preventive measures", including lifestyle modifications, calcium and vitamin D supplementation, or pharmacological therapies.

"Regular monitoring of bone density can aid in evaluating the effectiveness of RA treatments, enabling adjustments, if necessary, to protect against further deterioration of bone health," he said.