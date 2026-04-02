Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms: Orthopaedic expert on why persistent muscle weakness should not be ignored

#HitIndiaFitIndia: Beware! Persistent pain and muscle weakness could be one of the first sign that your body may send when you are dealing with Rheumatoid arthritis. Scroll down to know how this condition affects the muscles.

Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms: Orthopaedic expert on why persistent muscle weakness should not be ignored

Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms: This is normally seen as a result of the process of aging, too much exercise, or a sedentary lifestyle. From an orthopaedic point of view, however, the condition of unexplained persistent muscle weakness, which presents itself together with discomfort in the joints, is one of the most significant warnings of the onset of rheumatoid arthritis. Although the effects of RA are understood to be related to the joints, the onset of the condition with regard to muscles is much earlier.

What is Rheumatoid Arthritis? Understanding the Autoimmune Link

Rheumatoid arthritis is defined as an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the synovial membranes of the joints, resulting in pain and stiffness. After a persistent period of inflammation, the affected individual may experience weakness due to the effect of inflammation on the adjoining muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Rheumatoid arthritis leads to weakness in the affected individual even before the onset of any complaints of swelling and deformity of the joint.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Nikhil Jadhav, Consultant, Orthopaedics at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, explains - "From an orthopaedic perspective, if weakness of the muscles occurs in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, it often affects areas where the disease commonly shows symptoms, such as the wrists, hands, shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles. Signs include difficulty gripping objects, going upstairs, standing up from a sitting position, or lifting the upper limbs. These complaints often result in morning stiffness that persists for a long time along with fatigue that does not decrease with rest; hence, the patient might present with symptoms that suggest an inflammatory process as opposed to mere wear and tear of the joint."

Why You Should Never Ignore Persistent Muscle Weakness

Discussing about one of the main reasons for muscle weakness in patients with RA, Dr Jadhav revealed that at the onset of the disease resulting from chronic inflammation and disuse of the inflammatory joints is that if the joints ache or are inflamed, the patients tend to move them less. This ultimately leads to muscle atrophy and weakness. Additionally, chemicals such as prostaglandins that are released by the body due to inflammation cause atrophy of the muscle. This adversely affects neuromuscular efficiency, thereby impacting mobility and independence.

Early orthopaedic evaluation plays a vital role in recognizing these very subtle musculoskeletal warning signs. The orthopaedic specialist can assess joint stability, muscle strength, range of motion, and functional limitations-a valuable aid in distinguishing inflammatory arthritis from degenerative or mechanical causes of weakness. Early referral to a rheumatologist and the implementation of disease-modifying treatment can reduce disease progression and prevent irreversible damage to joints and muscles.

The diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis relies on a combination of clinical evaluation, imaging techniques like X-rays or MRI scans that help detect early signs of joint changes, and laboratory investigations like rheumatoid factor or anti-CCP antibody tests. In orthopaedics, imaging is very useful in detecting early signs of erosions, joint position, and muscles.

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Rheumatoid Arthritis Management: How To Control Muscle Weakness?

The management of rheumatoid arthritis is multidisciplinary. Although medical management of the condition is of primary importance for reducing inflammation, the preservation of muscle tone and joint functions is of equal importance. Physiotherapy, exercise regimens, and techniques of joint protection prevent muscle atrophy. In the advanced stages of the condition, orthopaedic care of the affected joints has to be taken into consideration.

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Dr Jadhav suggests that such Prolonged muscle weakness should never be ignored, especially in the presence of joint pain, joint stiffness, or swelling. Prompt recognition and early intervention in the management of the condition have a profound impact. Viewed from the orthopaedic perspective, paying heed to the early warnings of rheumatoid arthritis may play a key role in preventing the complications.