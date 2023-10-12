Rheumatoid Arthritis Inflammation: 5 Best Treatment Options for Arthritis Induced Joint Pain

Say goodbye to arthritis-induced joint pain and inflammation with these treatment options that are easily available in the hospitals in India.

Around 18 million people suffered from rheumatoid arthritis in 2009, and 70% of them were women. Often considered a condition affecting only the elderly, it can have a profound impact on young adults. In a survey conducted on more than 1lac patients, Redcliffe Labs found elevated levels of rheumatoid factor in nearly 12% of individuals aged 26 to 40. Since this health condition can cause serious health impacts and may impact the lifestyle while hampering daily activities, it is crucial to understand its diagnostic aspects. Studies suggest that timely diagnosis can help control the symptoms and disease progression.

Today, on World Arthritis Day, Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Director, Redcliffe Labs, tells us about the best treatment options for arthritis-induced joint pain and inflammation, available in India.

What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that majorly causes joint discomfort. It can affect other body parts like skin, eyes, lungs, heart, and blood vessels. This autoimmune disorder emerges when the immune system mistakenly targets one's body tissues. Rheumatoid arthritis impacts the lining of joints, leading to painful swelling that may ultimately result in bone erosion and joint deformity. This inflammation is the root cause of the damage it can inflict on other organs. Although there have been significant advancements in treatment, severe rheumatoid arthritis can still lead to physical disabilities.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

While the exact cause remains uncertain, genetics, smoking, and family history, among others, are some factors that can set off the health condition. Early diagnosis is one of the key factors that can help manage the symptoms. Adults between the ages of 25 to 40 are at a crucial productive stage, and it is crucial to identify the disease to preserve joint health. Chances are that the earlier it is identified, the probability of preventing long-term joint damage and ensuring an active, pain-free life increases. Delayed diagnosis can lead to irreversible joint destruction and increased disability.

Clinical evaluation and diagnostic methods

The first step in diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis is the clinical assessment of the symptoms. Some symptoms include joint pain and stiffness on both sides of the body. Individuals may also experience inflamed joints and rheumatoid nodules or lumps in pressure-prone bony areas like elbows. In most cases, it also leads to fatigue and feeling unwell. In the last decade or so, advanced diagnostic tests have been playing a crucial role in timely intervention:

Rheumatoid Factor (RF)

This blood test checks for RF, an antibody in many people with rheumatoid arthritis. Along with this, doctors use other tests and evaluations to diagnose the condition.

Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide Antibody (anti-CCP)

It detects anti-CCP antibodies, which can appear before the onset of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, aiding early diagnosis. This test is more sensitive than RF Factor Test and useful in the early prognosis.

Complete Blood Count

It measures different blood cell counts and can help diagnose anaemia, often seen in RA patients.

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate and C-reactive Protein

It assesses inflammation and helps diagnose and monitor disease activity.

To assess joint damage, imaging tests, including X-rays, MRI, and ultrasound, are commonly used. X-rays are particularly useful in monitoring disease progression, while advanced techniques like MRI and ultrasound can diagnose RA in its early stages and assess disease severity.

Holistic Approach For Managing Rheumatoid Arthritis

Individuals experiencing suggestive symptoms must seek medical attention promptly, as early intervention can significantly improve their quality of life and long-term prognosis. Beyond diagnostic tests, embracing a balanced diet, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and adopting a healthy lifestyle like limiting alcohol and quitting smoking to manage rheumatoid arthritis effectively. These proactive measures are vital for sustaining lifelong joint well-being and overall health.

