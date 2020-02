Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a progressive autoimmune disease that causes chronic inflammation of the joints. Initially, it causes signs and symptoms like joint pain and swelling in the feet and hands. Chronic inflammation can lead to permanent joint destruction and deformity. This disease can also cause extra-articular inflammation and injury in other organs.

It can affect people of all ages. However, the cause of rheumatoid arthritis is not known clearly. There is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment generally involves a combination of patient education, rest and exercise, joint protection, medicines, and surgery (rarely). Exercise can be hugely beneficial for relieving pain, joint stiffness, and other RA symptoms. Here are some best exercises for relieving arthritis pain.

Stretching

Stretching daily, ideally in the morning, can help improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, and increase range of motion. The ideal stretching routine depends on the affected area and symptoms. However, this routine involves slow and gentle movements of the joints.

A typical stretching routine may consist of walking, pumping the arms while sitting or standing for 3–5 minutes. You may also consider using a yoga strap while stretching.

Tai chi and yoga

These forms of exercise involve deep breathing, flowing movements, gentle poses, and meditation. Practising Tai chi and yoga help increase flexibility, balance, and range of motion. They also help reduce stress.

Pilates

Pilates consists of low-impact flexibility and muscular strength and endurance movements. It stabilizes the joints and strengthens the muscles around them. Beginners should use a mat rather than a machine to build muscle strength safely.

Water exercises

Gentle water exercises like swimming and water aerobics can increase flexibility, range of motion, strength, and aerobic conditioning. They can also reduce joint stress and stiffness. These exercises do not impact heavily on the joints.

Cycling

Rheumatoid arthritis is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. And so, it is important to keep the heart as healthy as possible while fighting with RA. Riding a stationary bike can help get the joints moving and improve cardiovascular fitness. In addition, cycling can reduce stiffness, increase range of motion and leg strength, and build endurance.