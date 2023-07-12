Revolutionary Weight Loss Device Offers Non-Invasive Solution Without Surgery, Anaesthesia, or Endoscopy

Revolutionary Weight Loss Device Offers Non-Invasive Solution Without Surgery, Anaesthesia, or Endoscopy

Patients have reported significant weight loss, with an average of 10-15% of total body weight shed during the placement period.

Weight loss has long been a challenge faced by individuals worldwide. Excess weight not only affects physical health but also takes a toll on mental and emotional well-being. Traditional methods such as dieting, exercise, and surgical interventions have limitations and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, finding effective, non-invasive solutions for weight loss has become a pressing need in today's society. In the quest for effective weight loss solutions, Allurion has emerged as a game-changer. While surgical procedures like gastric bypass and gastric sleeve have proven successful for many patients, they involve significant risks, costs, and downtime. Moreover, they are not suitable for everyone.

Allurion is a pioneering weight loss device that offers a non-surgical, non-invasive approach to shedding excess pounds. It consists of an innovative gastric balloon that is swallowed in capsule form and inflated once it reaches the stomach. Unlike traditional gastric balloons, it does not require endoscopy or anaesthesia for placement, making it a more convenient and accessible option for patients.

This weight loss procedure is straightforward and can be performed in an outpatient setting. A medical professional administers the device by providing the patient with a small capsule to swallow. Inside the capsule, the deflated balloon is attached to a thin tube. Once in the stomach, the balloon is filled with a sterile saline solution via the tube. The process typically takes around 20 minutes, and the tube is subsequently removed, leaving the balloon in place. Once the balloon is in place, it occupies space in the stomach, leading to a sensation of fullness. This effectively reduces the amount of food an individual can consume, helping them adhere to a calorie-restricted diet. By curbing appetite and promoting satiety, the device acts as a powerful tool for weight loss.

TRENDING NOW

What Are The Benefits?

No Surgery: It offers a non-surgical alternative to weight loss, minimizing the risks associated with invasive procedures. No Anaesthesia, No Endoscopy: The absence of anaesthesia and endoscopy simplifies the procedure and eliminates associated complications. Convenience: The device can be administered quickly and easily in an outpatient setting, minimizing downtime for patients. Reversible: Unlike surgical interventions, the balloon is temporary and will deflate and come out after a specific duration (4-6 months approx), making it suitable for short-term weight loss goals. Repeatable: This intragastric balloon can be used and repeated multiple times without any issues (for the person wanting more weight loss)

What Are The Side Effects?

Mainly weight loss. Yes, there's an adjustment period of a few days with nausea and cramps reported in the first 3-5 days. Medications and proper hydration will be required during this initial week. Most people tolerate the mild symptoms well.

How Much Weight Loss Can I Expect?

Patients have reported significant weight loss, with an average of 10-15% of total body weight shed during the placement period. Moreover, the device has shown positive effects on comorbidities associated with obesity, such as diabetes and hypertension.

As obesity continues to be a global health concern, non-invasive weight loss devices like Allurion offer a promising solution without the need for surgery, anaesthesia, or endoscopy. With its convenience, safety, and potential for significant weight loss, this represents a breakthrough in the field of weight management.

You may like to read

(The above has been authored by Dr Manish Joshi, Chief Surgical Gastroenterologist, HPB, Bariatric, Advanced Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore)

RECOMMENDED STORIES