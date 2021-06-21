Lower back pain is a common problem which affects millions of people worldwide. Around 90 per cent of the patients don’t require surgical procedure. In 10 per cent of the patients spine surgery is only recommended when a period of non-surgical treatment i.e. medicines and physiotherapy has not relieved the painful symptoms. Spine surgery was traditionally done as open surgery which means the area which is to be operated was opened by a long incision to expose the bone and nerves. In recent years however technological advances have allowed back and neck problems to be treated in minimally invasive way.