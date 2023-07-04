Reversing Type 2 Diabetes: Insights on Diet, Lifestyle, and Gut Inflammation

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the way the body metabolises sugar and is characterized by chronically elevated blood glucose levels. Insulin, the hormone produced by the pancreas is responsible for regulating blood sugar levels by signaling cells to take up blood sugar. In type 2 diabetes, there is a progressive loss of sensitivity to insulin. This eventually leads to the pancreas not being able to produce enough insulin. Chronically elevated blood sugar levels result in oxidative stress, which leads to the many complications of type 2 diabetes such as damage to kidneys, nerves, arteries, and retina.

There are different factors that contribute to type 2 diabetes. Diet plays a big role: eating a high amount of refined carbohydrates, and sugar, as well as other inflammatory foods, like heavily processed foods and refined vegetable seed oils. Genetic predisposition is a contributing factor. In addition to diet, lifestyle factors such as stress, lack of exercise, gut imbalances and toxins play a role too. These all result in some level of inflammation and oxidative stress, which in turn contribute to insulin resistance.

Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

With lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes, prevention is the best cure. However, studies such as the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) have shown that reversing type 2 diabetes is possible. In the DiRECT trial calorie restriction resulting in weight loss put 36% of patients into remission for 2 years. Weight loss was associated with the reduction of fat in the liver and pancreas, which resulted in the pancreas "rebooting" insulin production.

Other diets that have shown to be successful at improving type 2 diabetes have been the Mediterranean-style diet and low-carb diets. A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials published in 2021 in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice showed that intermittent fasting was as effective as a calorie-restricted diet for improving fasting insulin levels and glycemic control.

Based on all these data we can conclude that with time, commitment, and the right approach it may be possible to reverse type 2 diabetes.

What Can You Do To Improve And Possibly Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

As with all chronic health issues, there are some foundational factors that will help improve your condition.

Eating a real, minimally processed, low-inflammatory food diet that includes a diverse range of plant foods like vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, herbs and spices, high-quality animal protein, and healthy fats. Eliminating refined sugar, refined carbohydrates such as bread and pasta and refined vegetable seed oils that have a pro-inflammatory effect on the body. Eat balanced meals (and snacks) that include all macronutrients: protein, complex carbs, fats as well as plenty of fiber. Learn which foods cause blood sugar spikes in your body. For that, you can wear a continuous glucose monitor and track your individual blood sugar response to different foods. To minimize blood sugar spikes, when eating your meals, eat protein first, followed by vegetables and lastly eat your carbohydrates. Try a low carbohydrate diet: limit your carb intake to 130 grams a day. Include more protein in your diet: this will help keep you full longer. Try intermittent fasting: start with at least 12 hours between your dinner and breakfast and increase this gap gradually to 16 hours. Exercise regularly just 30 minutes a day of brisk walking can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by around 50%. Move frequently throughout the day. Priority sleep: 7 to 8 hours a night can help improve blood sugar control Reduce stress levels: practising meditation, mindfulness, yoga, or breathing have all been shown to improve blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes. Reduce your exposure to environmental toxins, where possible. For example, avoid using plastics, and use natural cleaning - and personal care products.

About the gut and type 2 diabetes:

Inflammation originating in the gut can contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes. Gut inflammation can be caused by disruptions in the microbial community in your gut and damage to the intestinal barrier. Both of these issues are very common. To repair the intestinal barrier and restore balance in the gut you will need to remove inflammatory foods such as the ones mentioned above but also gluten, which can contribute to intestinal permeability and inflammation.

To restore microbial balance in the gut, ensure that you are including fermented foods in your diet, such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables and eat a diverse diet rich in colourful plant foods as well as resistant starch.

