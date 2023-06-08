Reversing Fatty Liver Disease In Its Early Phase: Gastroenterologist Share Tips

People tend to develop fatty liver if they have additional conditions like obesity, diabetes, or high triglycerides levels.

Lifestyle changes can help reduce fatty liver, and in some cases where fatty liver has already developed, it can potentially be reversed in its initial phases, says expert.

When too much fats build up in your liver, it can lead to inflammation and if not treated with changes in diet, it can lead to complications. The condition is far more common than talked about. In most cases, people having fatty liver are advised to modify their diet and take regular exercise. Fatty liver in its initial phases will not show up any symptoms but if changes are not inculcated, the organ can become scarred and hardened over time. The condition is usually bifurcated into two categories, one that is primarily caused by alcohol consumption and the other which might be due to non-alcoholic reasons.

People tend to develop fatty liver if they have additional conditions like obesity, diabetes, or high triglycerides levels. While the initial phases of liver disease are usually reversible, however, if not tended on time, it can worsen and cause permanent scarring of the liver known as cirrhosis.

While it is usual for the liver to store some fat but if crosses a certain threshold, it becomes damaging and might interfere with its function. It is still being studied what causes a liver to become fatty. Some possible explanation claims that the liver might lose its capability to transform fat into a form that can be eliminated by the body.

TRENDING NOW

No noticeable symptoms, says doctor

According to Dr Anukalp Prakash, Lead Consultant, Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital (Gurugram), it is important to note that fatty liver disease is often asymptomatic, meaning it typically does not cause noticeable symptoms. However, in some cases, when the liver becomes significantly enlarged, it may lead to a slight dragging sensation on the right side of the upper abdomen. Nonetheless, most of the time, fatty liver disease does not present any symptoms.

Reversing fatty liver in its initial phase

Dr Prakash informed that fatty liver disease is a lifestyle disorder characterized by an increase in fat content within the liver, leading to liver cell injury and eventual liver damage. The primary focus of treatment is lifestyle modification, particularly weight reduction. This involves reducing fat and junk food intake, effectively managing diabetes or blood sugar levels, and incorporating weight loss strategies. These lifestyle changes can help reduce fatty liver, and in cases where fatty liver has already developed, it can potentially be reversed.

He said: "Certain drugs are available that aid in reducing fatty liver. These medications work by decreasing the fat content in the liver and reversing the associated liver injury. Examples of such drugs include vitamin E, antioxidants and other drugs available which can reverse the fatty liver."

You may like to read

Explaining the needed changes in diet, he said: "In terms of diet, it is recommended to include fruits, green leafy vegetables, and fibre-rich foods with antioxidant properties, as these can help reduce fatty liver. It is also important to limit the consumption of fatty meals, manage weight, and maintain good control over blood sugar levels. These lifestyle modifications, along with the appropriate use of drugs, can contribute to the reversal of fatty liver disease."

Concluding statement

In his last comments, Dr Prakash said that For individuals with fatty liver disease, it is crucial to significantly reduce alcohol consumption. Alcohol can exacerbate the condition, and cutting down on its intake is an essential part of lifestyle modification to address fatty liver disease.

RECOMMENDED STORIES