India has entered the fourth phase of country-wide lockdown, with more relaxed strategies. Some states have allowed businesses and offices to reopen with certain restrictions. If you’re returning to work as the COVID-19 lockdown eases, it’s time to reconsider your transport choices. Walking or cycling to work may be a heathier option than commuting by a car. Also Read - World Hypertension Day 2020: How walking and other home workouts can reduce high blood pressure levels?

A new study has revealed that people who walk, cycle and travel by train to work are at reduced risk of early death or illness compared with those who commute by car. Also Read - Here’s a list of muscles cycling works on to give you a toned body

Public transports like buses and metros are not likely to resume their normal service anytime soon even as the government eases lockdown. But switching to private car to commute to office would be disastrous for our health and the environment, said study researcher Dr Richard Patterson from the University of Cambridge. Also Read - 3 aerobic exercises for optimum functioning of your brain

He recommended people to increase walking and cycling post-lockdown to reduce their risk of death from heart disease and cancer. Encouraging more people to walk and cycle to work will help limit the longer-term consequences of the pandemic, Patterson added.

However, walking or cycling to work may not be feasible for many office goers in India, specially those residing in metro cities. So, incorporating walking or cycling into your workout session or everyday routine like visiting to shops may be a good idea to get the benefits.

Key points from the findings

For the study, the research team from Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge examined more than 300,000 commuters in England and Wales for up to 25 years, between 1991-2016.

Compared with those who drove to work, those who cycled to work had a 20 per cent reduced rate of early death, 24 per cent reduced rate of death from cardiovascular disease during the study period. Cycling to work was linked to a 16 per cent reduced rate of death from cancer, and an 11 per cent reduced rate of a cancer diagnosis, compared to driving.

On the other hand, walking to work was associated with a seven per cent reduced rate in cancer diagnosis, compared to driving. However, the researchers said that the associations between walking and other outcomes, such as rates of death from cancer and heart disease, were less certain. This is because people who walk to work are mostly engaged in less affluent occupations and are more likely to have underlying health conditions.

The study also found that compared with those who drove to work, rail commuters had a 10 per cent reduced rate of early death, a 20 per cent reduced rate of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 12 per cent reduced rate of cancer diagnosis. The positive results lie in the fact that Rail commuters walk or cycle to transit points.

The study was published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

Benefits of cycling

Staying physically active is the key to leading a healthy life and keeping diseases at bay. And riding your bicycle regularly is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of health problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Cycling is a low-impact exercise that people of all ages, from young children to older adults, can enjoy. It is a fun, cost effective way to boost your health, plus it is good for the environment. Cycling to work is the best way to combine regular exercise with your everyday routine. It could give you a good muscle workout as cycling engages all of the major muscle groups. Cycling also increases stamina, strength and aerobic fitness.

Benefits of walking

Walking is a great way to maintain your overall health and unlike some other forms of exercise, it doesn’t require any special equipment or training. What’s more, it can be done at any time of day and at your own pace.

Experts recommend walking for at least 30 minutes as briskly as you can on most days of the week. Walking can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance. It can cut your risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers.