Retinoblastoma: The Most Common Eye Cancer In Children, Warning Signs Parents Must Not Ignore

A significant area of concern surrounding these statistics is eye cancer. There are a few forms of eye cancer which are commonly found in children. These include Retinoblastoma, Uveal Melanoma, Conjunctival Melanoma, Ocular Lymphoma, and Cancers of the eyelid and orbits. Among these, the most common and malignant intraocular tumour that affects children is Retinoblastoma. It is a type of cancer related to eyes which requires special attention.

What Is Retinoblastoma? The Most Common Eye Cancer in Children

According to Dr Harsh H Jain, (DNB) Vitreoretina Surgery Fellow, NIO Super Specialty Hospital Pune, "Retinoblastoma is usually present in early childhood, usually in children of less than 4 years of age. Leukocoria or white pupillary reflex and strabismus which is described as an eye that is not properly aligned with each other, are the most frequent early signs which often require thorough examination. Other major problems include reduced vision, reddish or painful eye, hyphema or the presence of blood in the anterior chamber, pseudohypopyon or tumour cells accumulation in anterior chamber and proptosis in advanced stages of the disease."

Early Signs and Symptoms of Retinoblastoma Parents Should Not Ignore

Diagnosis of retinoblastoma relies on investigations such as dilated fundus examination, ultrasonography, optical coherence tomography, and MRI. Early detection and intervention is extremely important for improving survival, preserving vision, and reducing the risk for enucleation. A prompt diagnosis would create significantly better outcomes. The primary cause of Retinoblastoma is mutation in the RB1 gene, few additional genetic changes may also contribute. Other factors that contribute to these problems are epigenetic dysregulation of the gene due to the influence by environmental factors like prenatal radiation exposure, infections, and maternal health conditions.

How Retinoblastoma Is Diagnosed: Tests and Genetic Factors?

Retinoblastoma always requires a patient-centred approach, prioritising survival first, followed by eye and vision preservation. The treatment for this disease is based on the International Classification of Retinoblastoma (ICRB) staging and the characteristics of the tumour. A fundamental treatment for this eye cancer is Chemotherapy (intravenous, intra-arterial, and intravitreal) combined with focal therapies for tumor control. Radiotherapy is another treatment option which is reserved only for the selected refractory cases, whereas enucleation remains lifesaving in advanced disease without visual potential. With early diagnosis and personalised treatment the 5-year survival rate exceeds 95% in these patients. This stat showcases the significance of timely diagnosis and patient-centered intervention.

Retinoblastoma Treatment Options: Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy and Enucleation

The primary preventive strategy for retinoblastoma focuses on early detection, genetic risk identification, and timely diagnosis which would improve the chances of not only survival but also long-term vision. The Universal newborn screening with the red reflex test, which is performed during routine pediatric visits, will remain the most effective and practical tool for early detection. Community-based screening programs and mobile based applications can also help in the early identification, particularly in the remote areas where access to specialists is scarce.

Preventing Retinoblastoma Through Early Screening and Genetic Counselling

Genetic counseling and screening especially for familial history of retinoblastoma would allow early surveillance of at-risk children and facilitate quick treatment. The advances in globe-sparing therapies, including chemo-reduction and focal treatments, have reduced the need for enucleation when disease is detected early. Following these practices helps in early diagnosis, minimal interventions and significantly improved long-term vision.

Importance of Public Awareness and Community Screening for Eye Cancer

Making the public aware about ocular cancers like Retinoblastoma is important because it plays an important role in the successful prevention and early management of retinoblastoma. We can do this by hosting eye care camps. Through these camps, we can educate patients and their parents, caregivers, and primary healthcare providers. Through this camp we can make people aware about the early warning signs of eye cancer such as leukocoria and strabismus which leads to faster recognition and referral. Initiatives like health campaigns using local media platforms like community radio, local TV channels, school programs, and social media campaigns can help spread information and make people understand the consequences of delayed diagnosis of Retinoblastoma.

Why Training Doctors and Parents Is Key to Early Retinoblastoma Detection?

Providing training to primary care physicians and pediatricians to routinely perform red reflex testing and recognize suspicious ocular findings is important, because this would make early detection easier. People should be encouraged to seek prompt ophthalmic evaluation and to make it into a routine. Increased awareness along with accessible screening would ensure early intervention which helps to obtain better visual preservation. This improved vision will also improve survival and quality of life for affected children.

