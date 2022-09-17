World Retina Day 2022: 3 Tips To Ensure Better Vision As You Age

Here are three valuable tips for the elderly living with retinal diseases.

Visual impairment is most common in the elderly. However, less than 20% of people above 50 years of age globally and over 80% live with blindness. With little awareness and no treatment, aged people are more vulnerable to depression and anxiety because of retinal diseases. Moreover, retinal diseases cause discomfort and potentially permanently stagnate an ageing person's life. Therefore, it is fundamental to have the proper care and support for retinal health early to mitigate vision loss.

Common Eye Problems Associated With Ageing

Prof. (Dr.) Mahipal S. Sachdev, Chairman, Medical Director & Senior Consultant Ophthalmology, says, "Retinal diseases causing sight-threatening damage are on the rise. The most common retinal diseases affecting the elderly include cataracts, Diabetic retinopathy (DR), Hypertensive Retinopathy & Age-related Macular Degeneration (ARMD). The incidence of Diabetic retinopathy in Diabetic patients is between 15-17%. ARMD is irreversible damage to the macular (central vision) area due to multiple factors, the most important being age and smoking. Its incidence ranges from 0.3% - 39%."

Tips To Ensure Better Vision As You Age

It can be managed appropriately with awareness, treatment and compliance. Here are some tips to ensure a better vision for the elderly:

Always protect your eyes: Without experiencing photosensitivity, you must avoid exposing the naked eye to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation. UV rays are notorious for damaging the retina; most people do not realise this until it's too late. Use glasses prescribed by a specialist if you are already seeking retinal or eye treatment. Choose a healthier lifestyle: It is crucial to quit smoking if you already face certain retinal diseases. Smoking can not only contribute to but also accelerate vision loss. Your diet plays a vital role in preserving your retinal health. Consider foods with antioxidants and essential minerals. Monitor your blood pressure, glucose levels and cholesterol regularly: High blood pressure and cholesterol may seem to issue limited to our cardiovascular health. However, if left unchecked, they can damage other organs including the eyes.