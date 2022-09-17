- Health A-Z
Visual impairment is most common in the elderly. However, less than 20% of people above 50 years of age globally and over 80% live with blindness. With little awareness and no treatment, aged people are more vulnerable to depression and anxiety because of retinal diseases. Moreover, retinal diseases cause discomfort and potentially permanently stagnate an ageing person's life. Therefore, it is fundamental to have the proper care and support for retinal health early to mitigate vision loss.
Prof. (Dr.) Mahipal S. Sachdev, Chairman, Medical Director & Senior Consultant Ophthalmology, says, "Retinal diseases causing sight-threatening damage are on the rise. The most common retinal diseases affecting the elderly include cataracts, Diabetic retinopathy (DR), Hypertensive Retinopathy & Age-related Macular Degeneration (ARMD). The incidence of Diabetic retinopathy in Diabetic patients is between 15-17%. ARMD is irreversible damage to the macular (central vision) area due to multiple factors, the most important being age and smoking. Its incidence ranges from 0.3% - 39%."
It can be managed appropriately with awareness, treatment and compliance. Here are some tips to ensure a better vision for the elderly:
