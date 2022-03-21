Respiratory Infections Like Cystic Fibrosis May Persist In Lungs For Years Despite Proper Treatment, Warn Experts

Treatment options for lung infections usually revolve around targeting the pathogen that has caused the illness, and they usually take a very little account of the cohabiting species.

Recovered from a lung infection recently? You are still not completely out of danger. Yes, you heard that right, in a recent study, experts have warned that respiratory infections often persist in people with lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis despite treatment. Talking about why this happens, experts stated that this is due to the presence of multiple bugs that instantly reduces the efficacy of the antibiotics.

Chronic Lung Infections May Lead To Co-Infections

In the study, researchers from the University of Cambridge in London showed that even low levels of one type of microbe in the airways can have a profound effect on the way other microbes respond to antibiotics.

However, this doesn't happen to all the patients who have recovered from a lung infection, it is only found in certain cases. Explaining more about which cases of lung infections are more prone to this long-term health complication, experts said that in certain cases where other microbes are present, much higher doses of antibiotics are needed to eliminate a bacterial infection of the airways.

"People with chronic infections often have co-infection with several pathogens, but the problem is we don't take that into account in deciding how much of a particular antibiotic to treat them with," said Thomas O'Brien, who carried out the research for his doctorate in the University of Cambridge's Department of Biochemistry. He further added, "Our results might help explain why, in these people, the antibiotics just don't work as well as they should."

What are these infections in the lungs which may persist for longer than thought? Chronic bacterial infections such as those in the human airways are very difficult to cure using antibiotics. Although these types of infection are often associated with a single pathogenic species, the infection site is frequently co-colonised by a number of other microbes, most of which are not usually pathogenic in their own right.

Why Treatments Don't Help?

Treatment options for lung infections usually revolve around targeting the pathogen that has caused the illness, and they usually take a very little account of the cohabiting species. However, these treatments often fail to resolve the infection.

In the study, the researchers have used three microbes - the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, and the fungus Candida albicans -- a combination commonly present in the airways of people with cystic fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis - Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Some of the symptoms of this condition are:

Persistent coughing Repeatedly suffering from a lung infection Stuffy nose Nasal congestion Recurrent sinusitis Chest cogestion Coughing with thick mucus Constipation or Diarrhoea Wheezing

(With inputs from Agencies)