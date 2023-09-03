Respiratory Infections In India: Note The Differences In Symptoms Amidst Rise In Cases

While countries of the world stay on high alert as new COVID-19 variants crop up, India witnesses a surge in respiratory infections in some states. Hyderabad and Bengaluru especially have reported a significant number of cases, says reports. The symptoms respiratory infections are very similar to the common influenza virus but the severity may vary.

Few of the top respiratory viruses which are causing these infections include human influenza virus (swine flu), H3N2, Victoria group and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Here are some common symptoms caused by these infections.

Respiratory Infections And Their Different Symptoms

All these infections fall under the category of respiratory infections which are currently on the rise in India however, their symptoms may be very different from one another.

Swine Flu Or H1N1 Influenza

Swine flu, also known as the H1N1 influenza is categorised as subtype of the influenza A virus. It is also a communicable disease like influenza A. It mainly attacks the lower respiratory tract and cause infections. Here are some of the symptoms you should be aware of: fever, nasal secretions, chills, decrease in appetite and lower respiratory tract diseases.

HsN2 Virus

This is caused by a virus and therefore is also a communicable disease. It may spread through droplets just like COVID-19 or the other seasonal influenzas. The easiest ways to contract it are if a person comes in contact with an infected patient, if he or she touches an infected surface and then touches his or her face, mouth and eyes right after. This is typically how viruses spread. What are the symptoms? It can range from stuffy nose, fever, cough, headache, chills, body ache, fatigue, vomiting and also diarrhoea.

Seasonal Influenza

Seasonal influenza is the most common type of influenza that typically spreads during a particular time of the year. The mode of spread is same as any other influenza type but the symptoms may differ. This is also known as common cold and has no cure. When a person gets it, it will only go away after running tis course. But, there are ways to shorten its stay and decrease the intensity of its symptoms. Common symptoms of type B influenza include fever, chills, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, sneezing, fatigue, muscle aches and body aches.

RSV

RSV is a common respiratory infection which can cause mild, cold-like symptoms, according to US CDC. It can go away easily and it can also be severe. This disease is very common especially in the US and the people who are most at risk are infants and older adults.

How To Protect Yourself Amidst Infections?

Here are some tips:

Wash your hands frequently.

It is advised by experts to wash your hands with a good soap for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch your face, nose or mouth too much as this is how the infections spread.

Wash your hands immediately if you feel like you have touched an infected person or surface.

To avoid getting infected, it is also important to not drink out of cups or bottles that others have used.

If you are obligated to be near a lot of people, wear masks and take precautions.

