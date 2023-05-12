Respiratory Distress, COPD Risk From Mosquito Coils: Damage Equivalent To Smoking Cigarettes

Burning mosquito coils can be more lethal than smoking tobacco, says researchers.

Two of the most prevalent causes or risks factors for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is smoking tobacco and inhaling polluted air. However, did you know that you could get COPD by inhaling indoor air as well? Studies state that burning one mosquito coil in a day is equivalent to smoking 75 to 137 cigarettes. Mosquito coils pose a serious health risk and may cause COPD in non-smokers as well. A lot of us ignore this fact and a lot of us also are not aware of this.

The World Health Organization reported that about 4.3 million deaths occur annually due to none other than household pollution. The fumes generated by mosquito coils are more dangerous than even smoking a cigarette. It can also be lethal for health.

Death Rates Are High In Mumbai, Says Reports

According to recent reports, about 6 people die every single day due to chronic inflammatory lung disease. The situation may not be better in other cities as only last year, a worldwide study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) estimated that India's death rate from COPD during 2019 was 98 per 100,000 populations.

Why Are Mosquito Coils More Harmful Than Cigarettes?

Firstly, all kinds of fumes are very unhealthy for our respiratory organs. Secondly, the fumes released from these coils contain chemicals which can induce and trigger respiratory problems. If a person is constantly exposed to the smoke, it could also lead to respiratory failure. That is how dangerous and lethal it is.

The coils contain heavy metals like aluminum, tin, chromium, pesticides, insecticides like pyrethrin as well as aromatic substances. All of these are pollutants not meant to be ingested or inhaled by people. These can also lead to skin problems, eye problems and deteriorate overall health.

What happens When We Are Exposed To It?

Several studies have pointed out the fact that the fumes from mosquito coils gets dissolved in our bloodstream and reaches our heart.

This can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. which can be fatal.

Fumes can cause burning in the eyes or redness or irritation.

It can trigger asthma.

It can cause nausea and vomiting.

It can lead to coughing bouts, wheezing, constant sneezing and sore throat. In fact, if inhaled for several hours.

Smoke from a mosquito call can cause suffocation.

Burning them every night can also cause sleep problems.

