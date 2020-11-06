As air pollution increases, doctors are seeing a surge in respiratory conditions in people. Dr Siri Kamath, Consultant Physician, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Kengeri, Bangalore, explains how you can avoid air pollution.

As the quality of air deteriorates, doctors are warning people to stay safe and aware of the health consequences. According to Dr Siri Kamath, Consultant Physician, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Kengeri, Bangalore, respiratory problems may peak if the pollution remains high. This is even more dangerous at times like these when we are still struggling to combat the microscopic villain, coronavirus. He stated that air pollution is significantly related to cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. It can have a major impact on people with respiratory problems such as asthma and other chronic lung diseases. Also Read - Toxic Air: As air quality worsens, risk of asthma, cancer looms large

“According to a WHO estimate outdoor air pollution caused an excess of 4.2 million deaths globally in 2016. Air pollution has a significant impact on children, including infant brain development, lung development and function (including the development of asthma),” Dr Kamath explained. Also Read - Is air pollution killing you? Here are 5 effective ways to stay safe

The severity of air pollution in any given city is measured by the Air Quality Index (AQI). AQI of 0-50, 50-100 and above 100 signifies good, moderate and unhealthy air quality, respectively. A value greater than 300 is hazardous. Also Read - Coronavirus: Long-term exposure to air pollution 'linked to 15 per cent global COVID deaths'

How can you avoid air pollution?

It is vital to take precaution to mitigate the effects of air pollution on your respiratory system. Here is what you can do to avoid outdoor air pollution.

Avoid second hand smoke

Second hand smoke is the smoke exhaled or breathed out by the person smoking a cigarette, cigar, or pipe. There is no safe level of exposure to this involuntary smoke. You should avoid going out during peak pollution times. Also, steer clear of secondhand smoke.

Avoid outdoor exercise

Air pollution and exercise is one of the unhealthy combinations. It can lead to a lot of problems, including asthma, diabetes, heart and lung conditions. Avoid exercising outdoors, especially near heavy traffic, to prevent inhaling exhaust.

Take precautions if you are exposed to pollutants

Certain jobs in construction, mining and waste management, increase the risk of exposure to pollutants, so ensure that you take all possible precautions.

How to avoid indoor air pollution?

In industrialized countries, people spend the majority of their time indoors. Nonindustrial indoor environments can be a source of substantial exposures that impact health and productivity. Indoor pollutants are of different types:

Allergens: Mold, fungal spores, dust mite excreta, animal dander, cockroaches and other insect antigens

Mold, fungal spores, dust mite excreta, animal dander, cockroaches and other insect antigens Infectious agents: viruses, bacteria, moulds and fungi

viruses, bacteria, moulds and fungi Gases: Carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulphur dioxide, particulate matter

Carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulphur dioxide, particulate matter Volatile organic compounds: Formaldehyde, solvents, paints, printer and photocopier emissions

Formaldehyde, solvents, paints, printer and photocopier emissions Chemicals found in cleaning products: Ammonia, bleach, glutaraldehyde, alcohols, hydrochloric acid

Ammonia, bleach, glutaraldehyde, alcohols, hydrochloric acid Others: Secondhand smoke, pesticides, perfumes, temperature, relative humidity

We experience indoor pollution in certain specific environments, where we may be spending a large chunk of our time such as schools, restaurants and entertainment venues such as bars, cinema theatres, restaurants etc.

Tips to reduce exposure to indoor air pollution

Make your home a smoke free zone

Dust all furniture and use a vacuum cleaner at least once a week

Keep your home as clean as possible, especially if there are pets at home

Make sure there are adequate fans, exhaust hoods and other ventilation methods throughout your home

Open windows frequently to have good ventilation

Avoid synthetic air fresheners and candles: Instead, use aromatherapy diffusers and essential oils to scent the air

Preventing infections

Infections can be particularly dangerous as you age or if you already have a lung condition. Spending time in poorly ventilated homes, schools and exposing oneself to significant outdoor pollution can increase susceptibility to infections.

Tips to avoid lung infections