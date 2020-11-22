As if the coronavirus scare was not enough. In view of the deadly smog that has engulfed the national capital, health experts said that they have seen a substantial increase in patients with respiratory disorders in the Delhi-NCR region. Also Read - Lung cancer cases up five-fold in non-smokers, air pollution is the major culprit

Air pollution is an important cause of worsening of respiratory disorders, including sinusitis, allergic rhinitis, bronchitis, and respiratory difficulty in those patients who do not smoke or have pre-asthmatic conditions. Also Read - Air Pollution: 5 ways to boost your lungs' immunity and keep it healthy

According to experts, air pollution also plays a significant role in making Covid infections worse. Also Read - Respiratory issues and pollution: Here's what homeopathy suggests

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director and Head, Neurology, Fortis Hospital in Gurugram told IANS: “Pollution has been identified as a leading cause of stroke and heart disease increasing the risk by 25 per cent in people who do not have risk factors for stroke or any heart ailment.”

“Exposure to high levels of air pollutants may cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, breathing problems. Air pollution can also affect existing lung and heart conditions,” he added.

SMOG AND ITS EFFECTS

Smog can cause irritation in the eyes, throat, and can damage the lungs, can also lead to fatigue, migraine, headaches, anxiety, and depression.

“It can also worsen the skin, cause allergic disorders as well as significant hair problems,” Gupta added.

He has observed a 25 per cent increase in patients with respiratory disorders in the OPD in past weeks.

Dr. Puneet Khanna, HOD and consultant-Respiratory Medicine, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals in Delhi said that as the winter approaches, smog is exacerbated by low temperature and slow movement of air.

“Ground-level ozone O3 and PM2.5 play a significant role in the formation of smog. Besides industrial activities and public transportation, stubble burning and road dust are majorly responsible for smog in winters,” Khanna informed.

The vulnerable group includes newborns and children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, diabetics, angina, and cardiac diseases.

AIR POLLUTION CAN CAUSE RESPIRATORY DISEASES

Peaks in air pollution often irritate the upper and lower respiratory system making it harder to breathe besides aggravating symptoms of asthma and COPD.

According to Dr. Khanna, even a small increase in air pollution leads to a heavy rush in OPDs, increased emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and deaths. Long-term risks include lung cancer and a reduction in life expectancy.

“During smog periods, these people should avoid intense physical activity outdoors particularly in morning and evening hours. They should venture out if absolutely essential and preferably wear an N95 mask during peak hours,” he said.

Dr. Navneet Sood, Pulmonary Consultant, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said that “the apparent effect of air amid Covid pandemic is creating more problems for people living in Delhi-NCR”.

“A comprehensive approach is needed to deal with the problem. Wear a mask whenever stepping out of the house, avoid going out early morning and late evening, follow every precaution related to Covid-19,” Sood advised.

WAYS TO STAY SAFE AMID RISING AIR POLLUTION

Of the many triggers of asthma and lung cancer in the environment, air pollution is one of the most important factors that can be legislated and regulated. Here are some of the tips to stay safe during air pollution.

Avoid morning walks

Use good quality masks when outdoor

Stay hydrated and have a good diet

Avoid smoking

Take steam every day

Well, now that you know how important it is to breathe good quality air and how to make sure that the air around you is not toxic. Following the simple and easy tips mentioned above can help you and your lungs to a great extent in keeping you safe from the harmful effects of air pollutants and thus stay safe from asthma and cancer diseases. Also, it is recommended to stay indoors as much as you can if you have kids, or a pregnant woman, or someone who is suffering from severe breathing issues. Apart from these, as an educated citizen of the country, help yourself and everyone else breathe easier by adopting green initiatives. Plant more green trees quit smoking and reduce the use of public transportation whenever possible. Only together can we ensure our country stays safe and clean. After all, your life and the life of your loved ones may depend on it.

(With inputs from IANS)