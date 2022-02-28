Antibiotics May Increase Risk Of Recurrent Wheezing In Babies With RSV, Warn Researchers

Antibiotics are often given to infants with RSV bronchiolitis despite the fact that this practice is not supported by clinical guidelines.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, and most people recover in a week or two with self-care. But it can cause severe infection in some people, including infants, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, or anyone with a weak immune system. RSV is so common that nearly all children contract the virus at some point in early childhood, mostly by age 2. Rarely, this infection can lead to bronchiolitis in infants requiring hospitalisation. Often, antibiotics are given to patients with RSV bronchiolitis even though this practice is not supported by clinical guidelines.

Meanwhile, a new study has warned that antibiotics may not help prevent recurrent wheezing among infants hospitalised with RSV, rather it may prove to be harmful.

Antibiotic azithromycin is known to be beneficial in some chronic lung diseases, including cystic fibrosis. But the study by researchers at Universities of Washington and Vanderbilt found no difference in the amount of wheezing in babies treated with azithromycin as compared to those who received a placebo.

The results of the study were presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Phoenix as well as published in The New England Journal of Medicine - Evidence.

Anti-inflammatory effects of azithromycin confirmed

The study, however, confirmed, that azithromycin has anti-inflammatory properties. The researchers found that infants treated with the antibiotic had lower levels of IL-8 (a marker of airway inflammation) in their noses than infants who received a placebo.

Surprisingly, they found that azithromycin appears to increase the risk of wheezing, with 47 per cent of azithromycin-treated patients experiencing recurrent wheezing versus 36 per cent of the placebo group. The researchers defined recurrent wheezing as three episodes of wheezing during the two to four years of follow up.

First author Avraham Beigelman, Associate Professor of paediatrics at Washington's School of Medicine, stated that there is a possibility of an increase in risk of recurrent wheezing with any antibiotic use.

As antibiotics are frequently given to infants with RSV bronchiolitis, he noted that the new findings must be communicated to pediatricians.

RSV Symptoms to watch out for

Typically, signs and symptoms of RSV infection appear about four to six days after exposure to the virus. In healthy adults and older children, RSV usually causes mild symptoms that typically mimic the common cold such as -

Congested or runny nose

Dry cough

Low-grade fever

Sore throat

Sneezing

Headache

In severe cases, the infection can spread to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis. In such a case, the patient may develop

Fever

Severe cough

Wheezing

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing

Bluish colour of the skin due to lack of oxygen (cyanosis)

Severe RSV infection in infants may cause short, shallow and rapid breathing, cough, poor feeding, unusual tiredness, and irritability. Some of these symptoms can be similar to that of COVID-19. Seek immediate medical attention to get the right diagnosis, and treatment of the condition.