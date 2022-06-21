Resistant Hypertension? Try Acupuncture And Diet Therapy To Reduce It

Have you ever tried alternative diet therapies for resistant hypertension?

According to the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India, 1 in 5 patients suffering from hypertension in India have resistant hypertension. The prevalence is greater among women and people above the age of 60 years. Hypertension is an acute non-communicable disease that adds to India's high burden of morbidity and mortality. However, it is possible to reduce the dependence on drugs and decrease blood pressure through complementary and alternative therapies like acupuncture and diet modifications. For example, a study conducted in 2009 exploring the effects of exercise and dietary salt among 102 participants with high blood pressure revealed that those who engaged in lifestyle modifications experienced a drop in blood pressure compared to the control group. Dr G Prakash, Deputy- Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute On Resistant Hypertension Reduction.

Acupuncture And Yoga For Resistant Hypertension

Acupuncture, a part of Chinese traditional medicine, also effectively reduces blood pressure. Studies suggest that acupuncture not only lowers BP but improves the regulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, oxidative stress, vascular endothelium, neuroendocrine system and so on. Clinical studies have also pointed out that inflammation occurs in hypertensive patients. All evidence suggests that acupuncture therapy can reduce inflammatory factors, which may affect the endothelial function and RAAS system, resulting in blood pressure reduction. In another study involving 50 patients with hypertension, it was found that after 30 minutes of acupuncture, their systolic blood pressure was reduced from 169 to 151 Hg, and diastolic blood pressure from 77 to 72 Hg.

Dietary Approaches To Reduce Resistant Hypertension

Other than high blood pressure, resistant hypertension is also associated with organ damage and a 50 per cent greater risk of cardiovascular events like heart attack, stroke and death. However, researchers have found that behavioural changes, like regular exercise, adopting good dietary habits, reducing salt intake and losing weight, can effectively lower blood pressure, significantly improving cardiovascular health in people suffering from resistant hypertension.

For people with resistant hypertension, it is crucial to stick to a healthy diet plan which includes:

Choosing monounsaturated oils like canola or olive oil Eating legumes, seeds, or nuts daily Consuming whole grains instead of pasta or white flour products Making fresh fruits and vegetables a part of the diet as they are rich sources of fibre, potassium, magnesium and more People with kidney issues must be mindful of the amount of potassium they consume.

Final Words

Resistant hypertension patients are at an increased risk of stroke and other heart diseases. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through daily exercise, indulging in acupuncture therapy and keeping a watch on the diet are some of the effective ways through which resistant hypertension can be kept under control.

