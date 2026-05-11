Researchers uncover gentler way to prevent gum disease and it starts with good bacteria

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 11, 2026 11:55 AM IST
Researchers have discovered a way to battle gum disease more efficiently without killing off the healthy bacteria that protect the oral cavity. A new study published by researchers from the University of Minnesota found that manipulating how harmful microbes communicate rather than destroying them may be a way to prevent periodontal disease without eliminating the mouth's normal flora.
The study was published in the Journal of Nature when millions of people worldwide continue to suffer from gum disease also known as periodontitis. This type of infection may affect the gums and the bones that hold the teeth in place resulting in loose teeth when it goes untreated. Apart from these findings several other studies have also previously stated that poor oral health has also been associated with other diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease.
Oral health. (Image: AI Generated)
There are almost 700 species of bacteria in the human mouth of which some are beneficial for good oral hygiene. But it is important to know that some harmful bacteria such as Porphyromonas Gingivalis can lead to the accumulation of gum disease and inflammation around the gumline.
The oral bacteria constantly communicate with one another via chemical signals which is a process known as quorum sensing researchers explained. These signals are used by bacteria to 'talk' to each other and synchronize growth and behaviour. Rather than using strong antibacterial agents that can kill beneficial as well as harmful bacteria scientists wondered if they could interrupt those microbial dialogues and suppress the growth of harmful bacteria. Research concluded that these chemicals were disrupted in such a way that the healthy bacteria increased and the disease-causing bacteria associated with gum disease decreased.
It is important to note that not all bacteria are bad because just as the skin microbiome is vital to the skin barrier the oral microbiome is equally crucial to protecting gums and teeth. Oral health experts warned that overuse of harsh antibacterial products could kill both good bacteria and bad bacteria allowing harmful bacteria a chance to come back quickly and re-establish themselves in the mouth leading to inflammation or sensitivity.
Gum disease. (Image: AI Generated)
Wondering if you have gum disease? Here are some symptoms you should watch out for according to oral health experts:
Need help to maintain oral health? Here are some simple habits that experts recommend to help maintain oral health:
This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered dental or medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis or treatment concerns.
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