Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) – a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels – are the number 1 cause of death globally, according to WHO. It claims an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. CVDs include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, among other conditions.

Here is a good news for people with heart disease. Scientists from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center have discovered a protein that enables the heart to heal itself. According to the scientists, the protein called 'Calcineurin' halts cell division in the heart and allows it to heal itself.

Calcineurin is responsible for regulating the activity of other proteins, Meis1 and Hoxb13, which play a crucial role in stopping heart cell division. The scientists hope that the findings of their study may lead to a new approach in treating a variety of heart conditions.

Fortunately, most heart disease can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices. Here are some proven ways to keep your heart healthy:

Stay active

Staying physically active can not only reduce the risk for heart disease, stroke and diabetes, but it can greatly improve your overall health. Experts recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity per day five times a week for adults and 60 minutes a day, every day, for children.

Physical activity like brisk walking, strength and resistance training could be extremely beneficial to your cardiovascular health.

Control your cholesterol

Too much bad cholesterol, known as LDL, can lead to plaque formation in veins and arteries, which can result in heart disease and stroke. So, control your cholesterol by exercising and reducing consumption of animal products that are high in saturated fat, such as beef, pork, cream and butter.

Eat healthy

A healthy and balanced diet can keep you energized all day and helps your body ward off diseases. Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Reduce the consumption of sodium, saturated fats and added sugars. Instead eat low-fat and fat-free dairy items, whole grains, nuts, beans and legumes, fish, and lean meats.

Manage your blood pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and other major health problems. Managing your blood pressure is important to avoid this risk. The ideal blood pressure reading is 120/80. To keep your blood pressure under control, eat a heart-healthy diet, exercise and maintain a healthy weight. Also, reduce stress, limit alcohol and avoid tobacco smoke.

Keep your weight in a healthy range

If you are overweight, try to bring it down to the healthier range. Too much fat, especially at the waist, is a risk factor for high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and diabetes. Eat foods low in saturated fat, total fat, cholesterol and salt. Instead include fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy foods, whole grains, poultry, fish and nuts in your diet plan.

Reduce blood sugar levels

Glucose, or blood sugar, generated from the food we eat is converted into energy by our body. But a high blood sugar level is also a sign of diabetes or prediabetes, which can in turn increase the risk for heart disease and stroke. Your fasting blood sugar level should be below 100. If it is higher that this healthy range, your doctor may advise you to decrease consumption of added sugars. Regular physical activity can also help bring down your blood sugar levels.

If you smoke, quit now

Smoking can damage your circulatory system. It can harden arteries, reduce good cholesterol or HDL and diminish your lung capacity. When you stop smoking, you will have lower risk of blood clots, heart attacks and strokes. It can also help lower risk of cancer.