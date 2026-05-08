Researchers claim cranberry juice can reduce antibiotic resistance in UTIs: Here’s what matters

New research suggests cranberry juice may boost antibiotic effectiveness against UTIs and reduce bacterial resistance though experts say human clinical studies are still needed.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 8, 2026 11:36 AM IST

Cranberry juice can reduce antibiotic resistance in UTIs. (Image: AI Generated)

Cranberry juice could be a new weapon in the fight against infections linked to antibiotic resistance particularly urinary tract infections (UTIs) as drug resistant infections continue to rise across the globe. In a recent study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology (AEM) researchers discovered that cranberry juice boosts the efficacy of the antibiotic fosfomycin against uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) which is the primary bacterium that causes UTIs.

UTI is one of the most prevalent bacterial infections particularly for females causing serious complications if left untreated including kidney damage, pyelonephritis, sepsis and chronic urinary issues. But the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is making these infections even more difficult to treat prompting researchers to find improved methods of enhancing current antibiotics.

What did the study find?

Scientists studied the effect of cranberry juice on the efficacy of other drugs often prescribed for UTIs such as fosfomycin, nitrofurantoin, ciprofloxacin and cephalexin. A team of researchers found that cranberry juice had the most potent and consistent effect among all the drugs studied when combined with fosfomycin.

The research revealed that the addition of cranberry juice was effective in enhancing the anti bacterial activity of fosfomycin in several UPEC strains. The juice increased the effect of fosfomycin on 25 of 32 bacterial strains tested in the lab. It also significantly decreased the development of antibiotic resistance much more importantly.

Researchers found that resistant bacterial colonies can often be found in areas where antibiotics were used and where no cranberry juice was present. These resistant colonies were almost destroyed when cranberry juice was included while the appearance of resistance was reduced by five orders of magnitude when cranberry juice was added.

What's the benefit of cranberry juice?

The study found that cranberry juice seems to change the way that bacteria transport nutrients and antibiotics into their cells. They further revealed that the juice inhibited a pathway for bacterial transport known as GlpT which is often associated with fosfomycin resistance. Meanwhile it also retained another transport mechanism called UhpT which has the ability to keep the antibiotic inside the bacterial cell. According to the report published in the journal the process itself essentially reprogrammed bacterial uptake systems to make fosfomycin more effective and decrease the chances of resistance mutations occurring.

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Can drinking cranberry juice cure UTIs?

The results are encouraging but scientists said their study was done in a lab setting and cannot be extrapolated to humans to prove that drinking cranberry juice alone can cure UTIs or that it prevents antibiotic resistance. Cranberry juice is also known for its anti adhesive effects which could help prevent bacteria from adhering to the lining of the urinary tract. Talking about the new study experts say more research is required to identify the compounds in cranberry juice that cause these effects and if similar benefits are observed in the clinical setting.

UTI Prevention Tips

Here are some practical tips suggested by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help lower your risk of a UTI:

Drink plenty of water to help flush bacteria from the urinary tract

Don't hold your pee for too long

Take good care of your intimate hygiene

Pee after physical intimacy

Reduce excessive amounts of sugary drinks and processed foods

If symptoms such as burning urination, pelvic pain or fever are present then seek medical attention

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Do not self-treat UTIs with cranberry juice or alter prescribed antibiotics without consulting a qualified healthcare professional.

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