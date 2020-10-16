According to a new study the professional perception of vitamin D as a medicine rather than as a key nutrient is constraining practice and jeopardizing the health of elderly care home residents in England. This was published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. At a time when the vulnerability of elderly care home residents is under the spotlight because of the impact of COVID-19 an urgent review is needed of the nutritional guidelines and regulations around the use of the vitamin researchers argue. The medical framing of vitamin D supplements in care homes is a practical barrier to