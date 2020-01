You must have heard of ketones thanks to the keto diet. But do you know exactly what this is? According to a new research at UBC Okanagan’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences, ketone supplement drinks may be beneficial for people who are suffering from type 2 diabetes. Also known as Ketone monoester drinks, these are popular with people who are following the low-carbohydrate, ketogenic-diet. Ketones are basically molecules that the liver produces from fatty acids when you drastically cut down your food intake and follow carbohydrate restrictive diets. Starvation and intense exercise for a long duration can also cause more ketones to be produced in your body.

What are ketones?

In other words, ketones are chemicals that build up when your body burns fat to use as energy. When there is less insulin in your body, the level of glucose goes up in your blood. This glucose is unable to reach the cells where it is used as energy. In response, your cells starts burning fat instead of glucose and this chemical is formed. This is eventually flushed out in urine.

Health risks

Excess ketones in the body may indicate diabetic ketoacidosis, which may be fatal. Symptoms of this are nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, a fruity breath, rapid breathing, flushed skin and fatigue. Very high levels of this chemical are toxic, and you need to seek medical help. Illness and very high blood sugar levels are indications of a high level of ketone in the blood.

Starvation diet can cause elevated ketone level

You may have elevated levels of this chemical in your body even when your blood sugar is normal or low. These are starvation or nutritional ketones. As mentioned above, when you cut your carb intake drastically, your body uses fat for energy. This, in turn, produces this chemical. In fact, the keto diet does just this. This diet advocates a no-carbs policy and severely restricts your food intake.

What you can do

You can flush out the ketones by drinking a lot of water. But it is best to consult a doctor. He will conduct the proper tests and guide you through the right treatment procedure.