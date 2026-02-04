World Cancer Day 2026: Research Links Common Hair Dyes To Increased Cancer Risk, Prompting Scrutiny Of Ingredients

The research pointed to an increased incidence of breast cancer, especially among Black women, with risk rising by as much as 45 per cent for those using permanent dyes.

Minimise utilising hair treatments that include smoothening, keratin or rebounding. These chemical treatments contain harmful chemicals that can spoil hair’s natural texture, split ends, dryness and more.

In a beauty industry worth more than 45 crore worldwide, something as routine as colouring hair is getting new attention. A November 2025 study found a worrying link between common hair products and breast cancer, showing that frequent users of chemical dyes have a higher risk. The research pointed to an increased incidence of breast cancer, especially among Black women, with risk rising by as much as 45 per cent for those using permanent dyes.

Common Hair Dyes Linked To Cancer Risk

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) previously conducted a study which concluded that permanent hair dye and straightening products contained numerous carcinogenic chemicals and that women who were exposed to these products, particularly those containing darker dyes that had higher concentrations of chemicals, had a 9 per cent increased risk of developing breast cancer relative to other women. Another study conducted by a team led by Samantha Schildroth, PhD, MPH, a postdoctoral associate in environmental epidemiology at Boston University, showed associations with uterine fibroids in those using hair dye.

An ongoing investigation continues to implicate hormones disrupting chemicals such as 4- (P-aminophenyl)-2, 5-dimethyl-1-(4-aminophenoxy) benzene sulfonamide), PPD (p-phenylenediamine) and resorcinol as potentially causing conditions. Alexandra White, Ph.D., head of the NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology Group, said, "We see a higher breast cancer risk associated with hair dye use, and the effect is stronger in African American women, particularly those who are frequent users. "

Risks Of Chemical Hair Dyes

With millions dyeing their hair annually, surveys indicate that over 75% of women in the U.S. have tried it at least once. "People who use hair dyes frequently as part of their job, such as professional hairdressers, likely have higher exposures to potentially harmful chemicals in these products than people who have their hair dyed in a salon or who dye it at home (that is, "personal users" of hair dye). Thus, studies have been conducted to understand both exposure to hair dyes in the occupational setting and exposure from personal use," NIHStates. "It has been estimated that between 50% and 80% of women in the United States, Japan, and the European Union have used hair dyes. Given the widespread use of hair dye products, if these products had even a small effect on cancer risk that could translate into a considerable public health impact." These findings have sparked calls for stricter regulations and greater consumer awareness. Many hair colour products claim to be "ammonia-free" but they often substitute ammonia with similar derivatives, such as ethanolamine or MEA (monoethanolamine), which can be even more allergenic than ammonia itself.

What Consumers Should Be Aware Of Before Dyeing Hair?

Despite several studies claiming cancer risk, it is still unclear how much hair dye is associated with the chronic disease. Talking about whether women should stop dyeing their hair, Co-author Dale Sandler, Ph.D., chief of the NIEHS Epidemiology Branch, said, "We are exposed to many things that could potentially contribute to breast cancer, and it is unlikely that any single factor explains a woman's risk. While it is too early to make a firm recommendation, avoiding these chemicals might be one more thing women can do to reduce their risk of breast cancer." Apart from cancer, using chemical hair dyes has been widely associated with certain side effects. Some essential points people should be aware of before using chemical hair dyes include:

These ingredients in chemical hair dyes can result in allergic reactions Chemical hair dyes can also cause hair loss To be on the safe side, some doctors recommend that women avoid using chemical hair dye

Some of the safety tips for people who want to dye hair, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), include:

Pay attention to the cautions and warnings outlined in the package. Following the directions can help reduce the risk of common side effects. Before applying the colour to the hair, ensure to do a patch test for allergic reactions on your skin. ACS states, "Some people become more allergic to certain ingredients the more they are exposed. You may not have an allergic reaction the first time you use a product, but you may the second or even third time, so it's important to keep checking." Always wear gloves when applying hair dye to avoid direct contact with your skin. Don't leave the hair dye on your head beyond the recommended directions. To reduce your risk of side effects, rinse your scalp thoroughly with water after dyeing your hair. Avoid using hair dye to dye your eyebrows or eyelashes. The cancer association notes that this practice can hurt your eyes, which can result in vision loss. It states, "The FDA does not allow hair dyes to be used for eyelashes and eyebrows." Store your hair dyes in a safe place, out of the reach of children. Avoid scratching or brushing your scalp for three days before using hair dyes. If your scalp is irritated, sunburned or damaged, avoid dying your hair. The cancer association also notes that one should wait for at least 14 days after bleaching, relaxing, or perming your hair before using dye.

Benefits Of Chemical Alternatives Hair Dyes

With the growing concern of chemical hair dyes linked to cancer risk, the popularity of natural alternatives skyrocketed over the years. Many people started turning to henna once again, one of the oldest and most widely used types of hair dye. Henna comes from the Lawsonia inermis plant, and has been used to dye hair for thousands of years by multiple cultures, including those in India and the Middle East. Henna is different from synthetic hair colours because synthetic hair colour uses ammonia and peroxide to penetrate the hair shaft, while henna does not penetrate. It works by coating the hair cuticle and binding to keratin to provide a semi-permanent colour. Henna does not strip the hair of its natural oil, but it nourishes the hair by providing antioxidants, protein, and vitamin E.

In addition to a beauty enhancement, henna helps relieve scalp irritation and scalp oil (sebum) production. In addition, it calms scalp inflammation and may support melanocyte activity, reducing the chances of premature greying. For users who have sensitive skin, using henna is a safe option because it does not contain allergens, including PPD, which may trigger a reaction in an estimated 5 per cent of users. Studies suggest henna's antimicrobial properties could even combat dandruff and infections, promoting overall hair health without the long-term risks linked to chemicals. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, said, "Henna is another herb that is considered to be the elixir for healthy hair, as it can provide much-needed nutrients directly to the scalp that has been impacted heavily by using heat treatments."

