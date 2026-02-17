Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Recurrent Infections In Toddlers: Frequent colds and infections in toddlers are common, but you should know when to worry, as that makes all the difference. Often, parents observe that their toddler begins to contract illnesses after entering daycare or playgroup. Displaying a combination of running nose, cough, fever and stomach bugs creates permanent anxiety for parents. Dr. Sanjay Wazir, Medical Director (NCR), Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon, says that the body needs to build its defence system through its first infections which will occur throughout its life.
Dr. Wazir explains that the first thing a parent must comprehend is that toddlers possess an underdeveloped immune system which needs time to develop its defence against pathogens. He said, "Children get exposed to multiple viruses and bacteria when they enter new spaces, meet other kids and use shared playthings. The normal yearly infection rate for toddlers reaches 6 to 8 mild infections which include respiratory illnesses that create anxiety for parents."
Talking about certain factors that contribute to infection risk, Dr. Wazir said, "The body's natural defence system needs to develop through standard processes but certain factors which include poor nutrition, untreated allergies, lack of sleep, smoke exposure and iron deficiency anaemia will increase infection risks. Some children may also have enlarged adenoids or sinuses that can make them sick now and then."
Here are some common infections that toddlers typically experience all throughout the seasons:
Here are some common infection signs that actually indicate that it may be normal immunity building:
Here are red flags every parent must be cautious about recurrent infections:
Dr. Wazir outlines that in such cases, timely treatment is important to rule out immune deficiency, allergies or other health issues that can impact the child's well-being. He said, "The child needs constant medical attention from all sources. The balanced diet for children needs to include fruits, vegetables, proteins and whole grains." The doctor advises that every parent should establish nighttime sleep routines and basic hygiene practices while maintaining current vaccination schedules."
