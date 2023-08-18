Remote Medical Consultations Have Increased With Time: What Are The Benefits?

With the increased demand to reduce the healthcare disparities in the world, many steps have been taken. One such important step is Remote Consultation that began during the COVID-19 pandemic but continues to show its effect even now. Remote Consultations during the pandemic helped reduce the transmission and increased the availability of healthcare in the rural areas where resource constraints made it difficult for the suffering patient to reach the hospital on time.

So, What Exactly Is Remote Consultation?

Remote Consultation is a real-time communication between the doctor and the patient through the method of video conferencing or mobile phone. It gives people a privilege to get access to medical care without fulfilling the need to bring all the resources at one place.

Although, it came with several downfalls but to a greater extent, it could manage to reduce the burden on patient to reach the hospital.

Let's look at some of the benefits of Remote Consultation!

Convenient For Both The Patient and The Medical Team

Convenience is one of the common reasons why people prefer online consultation. People with disabilities who can't travel often feel convenient to choose online consultation as it saves their time and efforts to reach a place on time. This also alleviates the problem of waiting rooms.

Availability And Accessibility

Availability and Accessibility remain essential factors of why people choose online consultations. The underlying disparities and geographical unavailability of resources make it difficult for people in rural areas to get better access to healthcare but remote consultation can eradicate this problem.

Time Saving

It allows the patients to manage their schedules without having to follow the need to reach a place physically. Patients can easily choose the appointment slots that suit their schedule.

Flexibility

Remote consultations often offer more flexible scheduling options, making it easier to find a time that suits both the patient and the healthcare provider.

Continuity of Care

Mostly it happens that after few consultations, people don't get enough time to get in touch with their doctors but online consultation can make it possible. Patients can maintain their relationship with a specific healthcare provider even when physical presence isn't possible. This will not compromise their health.

Privacy

Many people avoid going to healthcare clinics because they feel uncomfortable about discussing their problems but with online consultation patients can prefer their privacy of discussing sensitive health matters from their own homes.

Prevention of Infections

This happened particularly during pandemic as remote consultations helped to minimize the risk of exposure to the contagious diseases. It even reduced the number of cases as people avoided gathering at a place.

Efficient Follow-ups

The best part about remote consultation is that we can choose our follow-ups and also keep the track of the dates. It can be convenient for follow-up appointments and discussions of test results.

Health Tracking

Patients can share data from wearable devices or health apps, allowing healthcare providers to monitor their progress more effectively. Hence a better record can be made without having to wait for the reports or results.

