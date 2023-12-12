Remembering Sidharth Shukla: 7 Warning Signs of a Silent Heart Attack That Appear At Night

Remembering Sidharth Shukla: 7 Warning Signs of a Silent Heart Attack That Appear At Night

Today, as we remember the late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose untimely death due a heart attack at the young age of 40 left the entire nation mourning, let's take a moment to reflect on the importance of heart health and recognize the warning signs of this silent killer.

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla, at the young age of 40 after suffering a heart attack at night left the entire world in shock. This tragic event highlighted the dangers of silent heart attacks, which can occur without any prior warning symptoms, even during sleep. Yes, you read that right. While chest pain is a classic symptom of a heart attack, not everyone experiences it. In fact, silent heart attacks, also known as painless myocardial infarction, can occur without any noticeable symptoms, making them particularly dangerous.

As today marks the 43rd birth anniversary of the late actor, let's talk about the importance of managing heart health, and understand the various signs and symptoms that the body starts giving when the heart is at risk.

7 Signs And Symptoms of An Impending Heart Attack

It is important to understand that there are two ways to prevent a heart attack - lifestyle modifications, and understanding your body's sign language. Yes, your body starts sending signs and symptoms as and when things get abnormal inside your system, including heart disease. This means you will experience certain signs that can indicate that your heart is in danger.

As per data, there is an increased rate of heart attack deaths, especially among youngsters post-COVID period. There are many contributing factors to this sudden rise, however, managing the signs and symptoms smartly can help you stay safe. While some signs can appear in the morning, others may hit you at night time. As we remember late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was a victim of a nighttime heart attack death, let's explore the typical and the most common, yet ignored top 7 warning signs of a silent heart attack that may appear at night:

Difficulty Sleeping

One of the many signs of an ailing heart that appears only at night is difficulty in sleeping. No, you are not just suffering from insomnia, but at high risk of a heart attack. This sign can be accompanied by frequent awakenings due to anxiety or a feeling of suffocation. You may also notice a racing heart or excessive sweating. These are the warning signs that your heart is sending you when it is not functioning properly.

Chest Pain or Discomfort

Not able to sleep properly at night due to chest pain? It could be a warning indication of something severely going wrong inside your heart. You may experience mild chest pain, pressure, or tightness that comes and goes. Another sign that is more visible during the nighttime is discomfort in the upper abdomen, back, neck, jaw, and arm area. One of the classic nighttime signs of a heart attack is chest pain along with fullness.

Shortness of Breath

Even mild shortness of breath, especially during the nighttime can be an indication that your heart is finding it extremely difficult to function properly. One who is at risk of a heart attack may feel breathless while lying down or trying to sleep. This could also be accompanied by the unusual waking up gasping for air or feeling like you can't catch your breath.

Sweating Profusely

Often ignored, this is one of the signs that can directly indicate that your heart is at risk. Nighttime excessive sweating even when your AC or the fan is on. You must take this symptom seriously and get your heart checked.

Irregular heartbeat

As an adult, your resting heart rate should be between 60-100 beats per minute, however, when your heart is not functioning properly, you may notice that there are some changes in your heartbeat rate. This can manifest as a fluttering sensation in the chest or a feeling of the heart skipping a beat.

Feeling Nauseous At Night

Feeling nauseous or sick to your stomach, especially at night is an indication of a heart attack. This could be accompanied by heartburn or indigestion that doesn't respond to medication. You must not take this sign lightly, and get yourself checked immediately.

It's important to remember that not everyone will experience all of these symptoms. Some people may only experience one or two, while others may have no noticeable symptoms at all. Therefore, to keep your heart safe from suffering a heart attack, make sure to take control of things at the earliest. Here are some tips to keep your heart safe:

Follow a healthy lifestyle. Keep your stress levels under control. Get regular checkups. Do not ignore warning signs and symptoms.

By remembering Sidharth Shukla's tragic story and being aware of the subtle warning signs of a silent heart attack, we can take important steps to prevent an impending heart attack from taking away our lives. Remember that the only key to averting heart complications is understanding the early signs and symptoms.