Relieve Anxiety Through Box Breathing: Here's How To Do It
Box breathing was developed by the US military to be able to manage stress and boost performance. How to practice it?
Written by Kinkini Gupta|Published : November 4, 2023 4:05 PM IST
Most of us in this day and age are plagued with the feelings of anxiety. The trigger factors can be something as big as losing a loved one or getting fired from a job or even small everyday things like crumbling work pressure, competition, familial issues, arguments, etc. Have we figured out a way to deal with this? As a matter of fact, no one can be an expert at dealing with anxiety; it takes practice, restrictions and patience. Even with these in place, it may not work all the time.
A new deep breathing technique called box breathing may however help. According to research, this technique was developed by the United States military. It apparently helped them improve their performance, manage stress and face dire situations. It has been proven that it certainly has an impact on stress, anxiety, fear and may help people take control of their emotions.
What Is Box Breathing?
This exercise is also referred to as 'square breathing or tactical breathing'. It may be confusing because it has so many different names. The name 'box breathing' was given because the pattern of breathing resembles a box and that is what people used to focus on in their mind when they practiced it.