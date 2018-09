Let’s just say that you will be happy at the end of the article, if you are one of nudists © Shutterstock

When it comes to sleeping naked, opinions differ a lot. According to a survey, while 31 per cent of Americans sleep fully clothed, 52 per cent sleep partially clothed, and 17 per cent sleep in their birthday suits. But are there actually any benefits to sleeping nude or partially clothed? Well, let’s just say that you will be happy at the end of the article, if you are one of nudists!

You will get better sleep: Though there are less scientific proof supporting the potential health benefits of sleeping in the buff. But one study found that sleep cycles of hunters and gatherers were associated with temperature. Meaning that they would fall asleep when the temperature used to dip and wake up when temperatures were at the coldest. Other researches also pointed out that cooler temperatures are good to better sleep quality, with one published in Science Advances suggested that people got worse sleep as temperatures increased.

It will boost your relationship and sex life: There are many studies that have found that skin-to-skin contact boosts oxytocin levels, which helps in increased feelings of intimacy and bonding. However, most of the researches concentrated on mothers and their kids, experts believe that the skin-to-skin contact could help in feelings of intimacy between couples as well.

It can boost your fertility: According to a study, men who wore boxers and slept naked had less DNA fragmentation in their sperm, which resulted in higher-quality sperm, than men who wore tight underwear, both during the day and while sleeping. Experts believe that it may be related to the lower room temperatures that keeps the testes nice and cool.

It can help your skin: While you are wearing layers of clothes all day long, sleeping in the night without clothes lets your body breath. From your private parts to armpits, and feet, they are all covered, and need time to breath too. By doing this, researchers found that it can lower the risk of skin diseases like athlete’s foot, that result from wet, restricted skin.