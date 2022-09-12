Reiki: The Japanese Healing Therapy With 3 Little-Known Mental Health Benefits

The practitioner will put his hand gently on specific areas of the client's torso, limbs, and head.

Reiki is a form of energy healing and may come with some amazing benefits. Read on to know all about this Japanese therapy.

Reiki is a Japanese therapy of energy healing. Its practitioners use gentle touches on our body to transfer 'universal energy' from their palms to the patient to heal both emotionally or physically. The term 'Reiki' comes from 'rei', which means universal, and 'ki, which means life energy. The most current form of this therapy was developed by Mikao Usui in the year 1922. Reiki encourages the energy flow in the body and eliminates blocks. It is very similar to acupressure or acupuncture in this. Practitioners believe that transferring the energy flow in and around the body can help speed healing and relaxation and reduce the chances of illness.

REIKI SESSION

You can ask for a Reiki session from any individual who has practiced this before or has training in it. You can also administer it yourself if you are trained for it. This therapy can be done anywhere but a silent and private place is always the best. This is what happens during a session.

The patient either has to lie on a table or sit on a chair comfortably.

Generally, the practitioners keep their hands in position for 3 to 10 minutes.

If the client has a burn or injury on specific areas, the practitioner will place his hand just above the injury area.

When a practitioner keeps their hands on the body or slightly above the body, energy transfer takes place from practitioner to client.

Practitioners report a tingling or warm feeling in their palm.

They hold their hand in the same position until they feel the energy flow has ceased.

When they sense that energy or heat has gone from their hands, they will put their hand on another area of the body.

DISTANCE HEALING IS POSSIBLE

One of the benefits of this therapy is distance healing. In distance healing, the healer sends the energy to the clients over several miles. A Reiki session lasts up to 45-90 minutes. However, the number of sessions varies for the clients. It depends on what a client wants to achieve. For some clients, it takes strings of sessions to work on a particular matter, and for some, it only takes a single session.

BENEFITS OF REIKI

Let us now check out the advantages of the reiki session below -

Treats depression and Anxiety

Since people have started focusing on their mental health, Reiki therapy is a good treatment for depression or anxiety. In the past, people have seen improvement in their suffering and reported a feeling of relaxation and ecstasy. By helping the client relieve depression and anxiety, Reiki improves the client's mental health. When a practitioner keeps their hands on or slightly above the body, energy transfer occurs from practitioner to client. This energy flow helps the client to recover from mental trauma.

Boosts mood

Clients who had undergone this therapy felt mood benefits compared to people who had not taken it. Reiki enhances a person's frame of mind and induces a sense of calmness and relaxation to the clients. The relaxation experienced by clients boosts their overall mood and helps them to be calm and composed in the future.

Quality of life

Reduction in mental health issues and enhancing mood can make a person more joyful and stress-free. It eventually improves mental and physical health because our mind and body are interdependent. A physically and mentally strong individual tends to live more happily than others.

Reiki does not carry any side effects, so it is better to try it at least once rather than ignore it straightaway.

(This article is authored by Sweta Sureka, Life Coach, Numerologist, NLP Trainer, Reiki Healer)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's personal beliefs. We encourage our readers to practice discretion and take proper guidance when trying out any alternative healing therapies